Expanding Use of Pharmacy Automation Systems Drives Growth in Global Pharmacy Automation System Market | CAGR of 8.3%

Pharmacy Automation System Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmacy automation systems refer to a range of technologies and processes used to automate various aspects of medication management and dispensing in pharmacies and other healthcare settings. These systems are designed to improve accuracy, safety, and efficiency in medication dispensing, while also reducing costs and minimizing errors.

The global Pharmacy Automation System Market generated $5.00 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/484

Some common components of pharmacy automation systems include:

Medication dispensing robots: These machines are designed to count and dispense pills or other medication accurately and efficiently. They can be programmed to handle different types and quantities of medications, reducing the risk of errors and freeing up pharmacists to focus on other tasks.

Automated storage and retrieval systems: These systems use sophisticated software and hardware to store and retrieve medications and other medical supplies. This eliminates the need for manual inventory management, which can be time-consuming and error-prone.

Barcode scanning and verification systems: These systems use barcodes to identify medications and match them to the correct patient and prescription. This helps to ensure that patients receive the right medication in the right dosage, reducing the risk of medication errors.

Electronic medication administration records (eMAR): These systems use electronic records to track medications throughout the dispensing process, from prescription to administration. This helps to ensure that patients receive the correct medication at the right time, and also provides a record of medication use for healthcare providers.

Overall, pharmacy automation systems can help to improve the quality of care provided to patients, while also reducing costs and improving efficiency in healthcare settings.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global pharmacy automation system market, owing to significant surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe. Thus, surge in patients around the world had a remarkable impact on the market, creating a rapid demand for medications across the globe.

In addition, the demand for automation systems grew exponentially due to the shortages of staff.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭-𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐧𝐠-𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/484

A pharmacy automation structure is used to administer and scatter medications mechanically. Increased medication errors, advantages of pharmacy automation system, and progression of further evolved features drive the growth of pharmacy automation system market.

In addition, improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries is expected to set out new entryways for market advancement. However, high capital investment and stringent informal regulations are significant hindrances that restrain the market growth.

Pharmacy automation systems are used across a range of healthcare segments, including:

Retail pharmacies: Pharmacy automation systems are commonly used in retail pharmacies to help manage medication dispensing, inventory management, and other pharmacy operations.

Hospital pharmacies: Hospital pharmacies use automation systems to manage medication dispensing, inventory management, and other pharmacy-related tasks, which helps to improve patient safety and reduce costs.

Long-term care facilities: Pharmacy automation systems are also used in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, to manage medication dispensing and administration for residents.

Specialty pharmacies: Specialty pharmacies, which focus on dispensing high-cost, high-complexity medications, use automation systems to help manage inventory, streamline dispensing processes, and improve patient safety.

Mail-order pharmacies: Mail-order pharmacies use automation systems to handle the high volume of prescription orders they receive, helping to improve efficiency and accuracy.

Overall, pharmacy automation systems are widely used across different healthcare segments to help improve patient safety, reduce errors, and increase efficiency in medication management and dispensing.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global pharmacy automation system market during the forecast period, while the emerging countries in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are projected to offer significant growth opportunities.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/50459744cc15556781143d6c8845b170

The key market players analyzed in the global pharmacy automation system market report include Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, Omnicell Inc., RX Safe, Scriptpro Llc, Parata, Lonza, Baxter, Danaher, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

