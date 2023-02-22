United Kingdom Online Gambling Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Rate and Revenue Forecast 2023-2028
The online gambling industry is primarily driven by the availability of high-speed internet services across the United Kingdom.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “United Kingdom Online Gambling Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the United Kingdom online gambling market size reached US$ 7.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028.
Market Outlook:
Online gambling is an activity where an entity is engaged in the business of placing, receiving, accepting, or transmitting a wager or bet in online businesses offering online poker, sports betting, horses, roulette, bingo, blackjack, and lotteries, through e-banking accounts. The gambling sessions are controlled and moderated by a computer program, eliminating the need for any physical interaction. When compared to conventional gambling casinos, online gambling offers multiple advantages, such as gift vouchers, insurance bonuses, compensatory points, diverse payment methods, loyalty points, and gaming options with secured accessibility. The players can also access these online games by using software, application, or a website.
Market Trends:
The market for online gambling in the United Kingdom is experiencing robust growth due to several factors, including increasing demand for entertainment and rising consumer spending power. The rapid pace of software and hardware innovations and the legalization of online gambling in the country are acting as other factors creating a favorable outlook for the market. Additionally, leading gambling websites are increasingly integrating technologies, such as cyborgs, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain, to offer enhanced multi-layer payment security and transparency, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, the rising use of virtual reality (VR) solutions to create a realistic gaming environment and the widespread penetration of the internet and smartphones are propelling the market growth.
Competitive Analysis and Industry Segmentation:
Report Segmentation:
The report has segmented the United Kingdom online gambling market on the basis of game type, device and region.
Breakup by Game Type:
Sports Betting
• Football
• Horse Racing
• E-Sports
• Others
Casino
• Live Casino
• Baccarat
• Blackjack
• Poker
• Slots
• Others
Others
Breakup by Device:
• Desktop
• Mobile
• Others
Regional Outlook:
• North West England
• Yorkshire and the Humber
• West Midlands
• East of England
• South West England
• South East England
• East Midlands
• North East England
• Greater London
• Others
