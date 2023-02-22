Tile Grout and Adhesives Market Outlook | New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $3,880.2 million by 2026

Tile Grout and Adhesives Market at a CAGR of 6.8%

Rise in demand for outdoor flooring among residential buildings boost market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tile grout and adhesives market size was valued at $2,244.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,880.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026. Tile grout and adhesive is a mixture of cement, chemicals, sand, and water. It is used to install and fill gaps of tiles for flooring. In other words, it is a special kind of glue utilized to fix tiles all around the residential and commercial spaces.

Rise in adoption of thermally treated tiles, growing popularity of outdoor entertaining area among residential end users, and surge in residential and non-residential construction activities drive the growth of the tile grout and adhesives market. However, threat of substitute products and fluctuations in foreign currencies may hamper the tile grout and adhesives market growth. Furthermore, increase in emphasis toward utilization of low VOC grout and adhesive is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Top Players:

Major Key Players of the Tile Grout and Adhesives Market are:
Ardex GmbH, Arkema Group, BASF, Dow, Henkel, Laticrete International Inc., Pidilite Industries Limited, Saint-Gobain Group, Schomburg GmbH & Co. KG, and Sika AG.

Furthermore, the growth of residential sector, owing to increase in population and urbanization around the globe is projected to fuel the demand for tile grout and adhesives market in the coming years. Currently, based on application, in 2018, the residential segment have garnered significant market share, owing to the expansion of infrastructure sector in developing regions. In addition, the commercial segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. Proliferation of new commercial and residential properties in developing countries is expected to propel the demand for tile grout and adhesives, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global grout and adhesives market.

Global Tile Grout and Adhesives Market Segments:
By Type
• Adhesives
• Grout

By Application
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Residential

