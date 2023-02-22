FP Models Announces New Professional Models Course in March
New six-week PRO Course prepares aspiring models for success
Our goal is to help students develop the skills and confidence necessary to succeed in the modeling industry, and to provide them with the tools and knowledge they need to build a successful career.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FP Models, a leading modeling agency and fashion academy, is pleased to announce a new professional models course starting on 19th of March. The course is designed to provide aspiring models with a comprehensive understanding of the fashion industry and equip them with the skills necessary to succeed in the competitive modeling industry.
— Maryna Skyba, co-founder of FP Models
The course will be delivered by industry professionals, including experienced models, actors, photographers, stylists, designers, PR specialists, agents, and casting directors. Students will learn about the different types of modeling, the fundamentals of runway and photographic modeling, how to work with clients and agencies, and how to build a successful career as a model.
"We are excited to offer this new course to aspiring models in the Middle East," said Maryna Skyba, co-founder of FP Models. "Our goal is to help students develop the skills and confidence necessary to succeed in the modeling industry, and to provide them with the tools and knowledge they need to build a successful career."
The course will take place over six weeks and will cover a range of topics, including fashion industry insights, modeling techniques, social media influencing, and blogging. The course will culminate in a photo shoot, where students will have the opportunity to put their skills into practice and build their portfolios.
"We are committed to providing our students with the highest quality education and training," said Maryna Skyba. "Our team of industry professionals has the expertise and experience necessary to help aspiring models achieve their goals."
FP Models has a strong track record of success, having trained and launched the careers of many successful models. The agency also represents a diverse range of models and talents, including female and male models, plus size, petite, curvy, age models, influencers, kids, teenagers, singers, and dancers.
For more information about the professional models course and to register, please visit https://fpmodels.ae or follow FP Models on Instagram @fpmodels.dubai.
Company History:
Since 2016 FP Models is a leading modeling agency and academy in Dubai, with offices also located in New York, Miami, and Kyiv. The agency has trained and launched the careers of many successful models and represents a diverse range of models and talents.
Olesia Arsenych
Mover Magazine
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
FP Model Weekend Course