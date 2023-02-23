Biodegradable Dressings Market Size To Hit US$ 305.2 Million By 2032, Key Players - Aegis Lifesciences, Medtronic

Growing demand for bio-materials for use in post endoscopic sinus surgeries for wound healing will boost the global market growth for biodegradable dressings

Biodegradable Dressings Market Segmented By Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Foam, Hyaluronic Acid, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Fibrin Glue, Microporous Polysaccharide

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biodegradable Dressings Market is currently valued at around US$ 204.1 Million in 2022. 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟕% 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟎𝟓.𝟐 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑. The U.S., Germany, Japan, and Australia account for most demand for biodegradable dressing market, currently holding around 48.1% market share.

The U.S. accounts for around 91.2% share of the North American market in 2022. Australia accounts for around 80.8% share of the global market in 2022. Germany held around 25.2% market share of the Europe biodegradable dressings market in 2022. The Japan market held a share of about 32.9% in the East Asia biodegradable dressings market in 2022.

The market for biodegradable dressings is propelled by a number of factors, including rising environmental consciousness, rising demand for sustainable products, and technological improvements. Materials including collagen, chitosan, cellulose, alginate, and gelatin, which are all organic and biocompatible, are used to make biodegradable dressings. Microorganisms naturally degrade these materials, making them sustainable and eco-friendly.

The demand for biodegradable dressings is also being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers. These types of wounds require long-term treatment and can be difficult to manage with traditional dressings. Biodegradable dressings can provide a moist wound environment that promotes healing and reduces the risk of infection.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

• Medtronic

• Datt Mediproducts Pvt Ltd.

• Stryker

• Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co, Ltd

• BenQ Materials Corp

• EON Meditech Pvt Ltd

• Divine Medicure Technology

• Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd.

• Cenefom Corp.

• Smith – Nephew

• Baxter

• Reliance Life Sciences

• Hangzhou Singclean Medical Product Co. Ltd.

The cost-effectiveness of biodegradable dressings is also a major factor in their growing popularity. Traditional wound dressings can be expensive, especially for long-term use. Biodegradable dressings, on the other hand, are relatively inexpensive and can be disposed of safely without harming the environment.

Biodegradable dressing manufacturers are actively looking to improve their position through partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, alliances, and agreements with both existing and up-and-coming industry players.

Product launches, technological developments, and acquisitions accelerate manufacturers' aim to grow their market share.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• 𝐈𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, The WEREWOLF FASTSEAL 6.0 Haemostasis Wand for orthopaedist in recon business, was introduced by Smith & Nephew. The product help shorten process times and minimise blood loss by radio frequency technology.

• 𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, U.S. patent was granted to velNez, Datt Mediproduct’s recent biodegradable and biocompatible nasal dressing.

• 𝐈𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕, Procedures Stealth Station ENT was introduced in ENT market by Medtronic. The system utilizes specialised electromagnetic technology to track the position of the tool during an ENT operation and target anatomy.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The biodegradable dressings market is expected to grow significantly in North America and Europe due to the high prevalence of chronic wounds in these regions. In addition, the increasing awareness of environmental issues and the adoption of sustainable practices are driving the demand for biodegradable dressings in these regions. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be a high-growth market due to the increasing demand for affordable and sustainable wound care products in emerging economies such as China and India.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭: Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Foam, Hyaluronic Acid, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Fibrin Glue, Microporous Polysaccharide Hemisphere, Chitosan.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa.

