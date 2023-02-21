Building Blocks of Success IDOT announces March dates for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program workshops
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 21 - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops in March as part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms interested in strengthening their skills, growing their business and bidding on state projects. New and existing DBEs, as well as firms interested in becoming certified in the program are invited.
March workshop dates and topics are:
- March 2, 10 a.m. to noon: Landscaping- Section 200 of the Spec Book & Traffic Control
- March 7, 10 a.m. to noon: Avoiding Pitfalls
- March 9, 10 a.m. to noon: Overhead Rate Calculation, Construction & Professional Services, and more
- March 14, 10 a.m. to noon: Daily Documentation
- March 16, 10 a.m. to noon: Force Account (T&M) Work
- March. 21, 10 a.m. to noon: Getting Paid
- March 23, 10 a.m. to noon: Construction Materials Requirements (IDOT)
Questions can be directed to IDOT's DBE Resource Center at (312) 939-1100.
As part of Gov. Pritzker's historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history. In implementing Rebuild Illinois, IDOT strives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, including contracting and workforce participation.