Building Blocks of Success IDOT announces March dates for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program workshops

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, February 21 - The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops in March as part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms interested in strengthening their skills, growing their business and bidding on state projects. New and existing DBEs, as well as firms interested in becoming certified in the program are invited.





March workshop dates and topics are:

March 2, 10 a.m. to noon: Landscaping- Section 200 of the Spec Book & Traffic Control

March 7, 10 a.m. to noon: Avoiding Pitfalls

March 9, 10 a.m. to noon: Overhead Rate Calculation, Construction & Professional Services, and more

March 14, 10 a.m. to noon: Daily Documentation

March 16, 10 a.m. to noon: Force Account (T&M) Work

March. 21, 10 a.m. to noon: Getting Paid

March 23, 10 a.m. to noon: Construction Materials Requirements (IDOT)

Building Blocks of Success will continue through April. Workshop information, including dates and times, is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBEworkshops . Advance registration is required.





Questions can be directed to IDOT's DBE Resource Center at (312) 939-1100.





As part of Gov. Pritzker's historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history. In implementing Rebuild Illinois, IDOT strives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, including contracting and workforce participation.



