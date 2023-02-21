SB72 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-02-21

WISCONSIN, February 21 - An Act to renumber 940.198 (1) (a) and 971.109 (1) (a); to renumber and amend 939.623 (1); to amend 343.12 (7) (c) 9j., 813.12 (5b), 813.123 (6g), 813.125 (5b), 911.01 (4) (c), 939.623 (title), 939.623 (2) (intro.), 939.623 (3), 940.198 (title), 940.198 (1) (b), 940.198 (2) (a), 940.198 (2) (b), 940.198 (2) (c), 940.198 (3) (a), 940.198 (3) (b), 940.198 (3) (c), 940.198 (4), 971.109 (title), 971.109 (2) (a) and 971.109 (2) (c); and to create 813.12 (1) (ab), 813.125 (1) (am) 2., 939.623 (1) (b), 940.198 (1) (ag), 940.225 (1) (e) and 971.109 (1) (ac) of the statutes; Relating to: increased penalties for crimes against adults at risk; restraining orders for adults at risk; freezing assets of a defendant charged with financial exploitation of an adult at risk; sexual assault of an adult at risk; and providing a penalty.