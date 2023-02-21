SB76 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-02-21
WISCONSIN, February 21 - An Act to renumber 943.23 (1r); to renumber and amend 943.23 (1g); to amend 48.685 (5) (bm) 3., 48.686 (1) (c) 9., 103.34 (1) (b) 3., 165.84 (7) (ab) 1., 301.048 (2) (bm) 1. a., 301.26 (4) (cm) 1., 302.11 (1g) (a) 2., 753.061 (2m), 938.208 (1) (a), 938.34 (4h) (a), 938.34 (4m) (b) 1., 938.78 (3), 939.619 (1), 939.62 (2m) (a) 2m. b., 939.632 (1) (e) 1., 940.03, 941.29 (1g) (a), 941.291 (1) (b), 943.23 (4m), 946.82 (4), 949.03 (2), 969.08 (10) (b), 973.0135 (1) (b) 2., 973.123 (1) and 978.13 (1) (c); and to create 939.22 (21) (qm), 941.38 (1) (b) 17m. and 943.231 (title) and (3) of the statutes; Relating to: reorganizing the crimes commonly known as “carjacking” and providing a penalty.
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
