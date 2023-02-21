Submit Release
SB78 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-02-21

WISCONSIN, February 21 - An Act to renumber and amend 66.0501 (1); and to create 66.0501 (1) (b) and 165.85 (4) (a) 1m. of the statutes; Relating to: appointment of certain lawfully present aliens as law enforcement officers.

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

