WISCONSIN, February 21 - An Act to amend 20.455 (2) (hd) and 48.48 (19); and to create 20.437 (1) (hf), 814.75 (28), 814.76 (21), 944.35 and 973.05 (2m) (fr) of the statutes; Relating to: prostitution crime surcharge and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb73
You just read:
SB73 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-02-21
