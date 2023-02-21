SB73 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-02-21

WISCONSIN, February 21 - An Act to amend 20.455 (2) (hd) and 48.48 (19); and to create 20.437 (1) (hf), 814.75 (28), 814.76 (21), 944.35 and 973.05 (2m) (fr) of the statutes; Relating to: prostitution crime surcharge and making an appropriation. (FE)