WISCONSIN, February 21 - An Act to create 115.385 (1) (e), 115.385 (1g) (g) and 118.124 of the statutes; Relating to: reporting certain crimes and other incidents that occur on school property or school transportation and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Education
SB82 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-02-21
