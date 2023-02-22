Veterinarian Natalie Punt to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s nothing like the unconditional love than our beloved fur babies. With snuggles and kisses, our furry friends enrich our lives, provide companionship to ease our loneliness, encourage laughter and exercise, and improve our overall physical and mental health and well-being. We celebrate their birthdays, buy them clothes, toys and, even purchase homes with them in mind. But in order to truly be the best pet parents to our four-legged babies, we take them regularly to a veterinarian to make absolutely certain they are in good health and living their best possible life.

Natalie is a top-notch emergency veterinarian dedicated to the care and treatment of dogs and cats, and occasionally treating guinea pigs, and hamsters. She is licensed in 14 states, and founder of Fidum Veterinary Services LLC. Natalie graduated from UC Davis with a degree in microbiology and received her DVM from Western University College of Health Sciences.

“My work is focused on emergency medicine providing life-saving treatments for sick or injured pets primarily dogs and cats as well as other small animals such as hamsters, rabbits, and turtles. As a relief veterinarian, my services are unique because I work at numerous hospitals across the nation seeing animals that need emergency medicine. When I’m working against the clock in life threatening cases rest assured your pet is in excellent hands. As a huge animal lover I want nothing more than the best outcome for them and their families. The best part of my job is watching a pet respond to treatment, become happier, and perkier as start feeling better. To see a pet recover and start becoming a joyful, healthy pet eager to go home with their human family members is an incredible victory of how I made a difference in the lives of animals and their owners. It is one of the most gratifying aspects of my job.”

Natalie encourages us to support the veterinary community by being more tolerant and patient when we come in with our pets in an urgent situation reminding us that vets are attentive, thorough, and deeply empathetic towards animals. Although you are feeling highly anxious over your pet, which is of course understandable, try to remain patient and calm. After all, she emphasizes, we work in this field because we truly love and understand animals. Veterinarians understand and revere the human animal bond and the role animals play in our lives.

Natalie’s love of animals began as an adolescent growing up on a ranch where she was surrounded by horses, chickens, cattle, pigs, and goats. She was inspired to become a veterinarian by watching her local veterinarians treat her sick pets and wanted to be part of the future generation of veterinarians bringing new and more innovative ways to treat animals. Following a small animal internship from Iowa State University she soon started Fidum Veterinary Services, LLC providing relief veterinary services to specialty hospitals across the nation.

Natalie says that there Is a serious shortage of veterinarians and not enough nurses and assistants to appropriately staff hospitals to meet the demand. When considering the number of new graduates entering the profession relative to those retiring, there is a sufficient mismatch and often ignored chronic shortage of veterinarians.

Natalie is working to make improvements in the veterinary profession. She created a smart phone app called mPet for pet owners to store, manage and transfer their pet's medical records and health information. This enables pet owners to access medical records anytime, anywhere from their smart phone.

Natalie echoes the quote, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”

“Animals heal us and my mission is to continue to not only save lives of our pets but to continue to make change in the field that will enable practitioners to make faster diagnoses, more accurate prognoses, and help us move forward. Through technological advances we can also progress greatly that will ensure better care and more positive outcomes that also reduce the possibilities of medical errors but the capacity to treat our pets much quicker and more accurately. This way the standard of care for animals will increase significantly so we can deliver better patient care and the joy of being able to do that will be immeasurable.”

