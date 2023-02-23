Inspiring new book 'Being in Nature' helps people connect with the outdoors this spring
Passionate environmentalist and coach James Farrell is author of 20 simple practices that help readers feel happier & healthier through connection to nature
Science shows that connecting to nature through these simple practices can help us feel calmer, happier and more satisfied with life - and may inspire us to take more action for the planet.”BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
Passionate environmentalist and coach James Farrell is lead author of ‘Being In Nature’, a new book of simple, science-based practices to help readers feel happier and healthier through connecting with nature.
Introduction:
Beautifully illustrated and bursting with positivity, there’s no better time to embrace the wisdom contained in this highly original pocket guide, which has been written to assist its readers, and our planet, to thrive.
The twenty mindful techniques can be practiced by anyone, anywhere - and include drawing on childhood memories, feelings of ‘awe’ in nature, and listening to natural sounds. The book draws on science which shows that people who connect with nature are more likely to lower their environmental footprint.
‘Being in Nature’ is receiving rave reviews from significant authors including Stephen Moss and Pippa Grange.
Synopsis:
Unlock the benefits of the great outdoors with this unique set of 20 mindful practices.
20 simple practices to connect with nature
Inspired by wildlife, and accompanied by beautiful colour illustrations
Explanations of the science underpinning the practices
Ideas of what we can each do to look after the planet.
Using this book little and often could benefit your health, wellbeing and relationships - and inspire you to protect the natural world!
Reviews:
Stephen Moss, Naturalist and Author says “A great book – useful and inspiring!”
Dr Pippa Grange, Psychologist & Author, says “A wonderful book – so necessary at this time to reconnect people to the ground they stand on and the air they breathe"
About the author:
James Farrell's connection to nature began in early childhood. What started with hunting for spiders in walls on the way to school, continued with a career in nature conservation and the environment. James has managed a Shetland Isle, studied birds in Borneo, and led environmental policy, partnerships and programmes across England for a range of organisations. James is also an accredited coach who specialises in coaching with nature, and the science of nature and health. He is co-Founder of The Human Nature Partnership, Director of The Natural Coaching Company, Founder of Brighton & Hove Building Green and he works at a Government agency.
About the co-author:
Co-author Lee Evans is a leading expert in urban nature and green architecture, Founder of Organic Roofs and Green Roof Revival Ltd., and Founding Partner at The Human Nature Partnership.
Publishing information:
Being In Nature is published by Nature Connection Books, an imprint of The Human Nature Partnership.
It is available in paperback and Kindle e-book on Amazon and other retailers.
ISBN 1739840402
English, 56 pages
