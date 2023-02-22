Ride Sharing Market Size worth USD 242.73 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.3%

Ride Sharing Market to Touch USD 242.73 Billion by 2028; Stringent Emission Regulations to Accelerate Favorable Business Outcomes

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report titled " Ride Sharing Market , 2021-2028," the global ride sharing market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, reaching a market size of USD 242.73 billion by 2028. The report highlighted that the lack of proper public transportation systems in developing countries will entice key players to invest heavily in those regions, contributing to the market's growth. The market size for 2020 was USD 76.48 billion.

Key Points:

Increasing use of smartphones and the internet to drive market growth

Resistance from traditional transport services and high cyber threat risks could hinder market growth

E-hailing to dominate the market due to government initiatives to increase awareness of air pollution

The intercity segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to increasing congestion in public transportation

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints:

The increasing demand for micro-mobility consisting of light vehicles like mopeds, bikes, scooters, and longboards is expected to have a significant impact on market growth. Additionally, the growing traffic congestion in metro cities has created a necessity for hassle-free ride options, generating market revenue. Concerns over carbon emissions have also created a need for ride sharing, boosting market growth.

Market Segments Analysis:

The market is segmented based on commute type (corporate, long-distance, and intercity) and application type (Android, iOS, and others). The intercity segment is expected to hold the largest market share, and the Android segment accounted for the highest share in 2020.

Competitive Overview:

The industry is highly competitive and fragmented, with significant market participants such as Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft, Inc., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Bolt Technology OÜ, Gett, and GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd. These competitors have used new product releases and expansion strategies to gain traction in the industry.

Regional Insights:

The North American market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the enormous demand for electric cars in countries such as Canada, the US, and Mexico. The increasing technological advancements in ride services will also create vast opportunities for market growth. In Europe, the flourishing automotive industry and rising partnerships between service providers and governments to promote ride sharing services are expected to aid the expansion of the market.

Notable Industry Development:

In May 2021, Bolt Technology OÜ launched a car-sharing service in Estonia and announced plans to invest EUR 20 million in launching Bolt Drive.

A list of prominent Ride Sharing manufacturers operating in the global market:

Uber Technologies Inc. (San Francisco, California, U.S.)

Didi Chuxing Technology Co. (Beijing, China)

Gett (Tel Aviv, Israel)

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Bengaluru, India)

GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Bolt Technology OÜ (Tallinn, Estonia)

Careem (Dubai, UAE)

Maxi Mobility S.L. (Madrid, Spain)

car2go NA, LLC (Stuttgart, Germany)

Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Technological Developments

Value Chain Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on Ride Sharing Market

Global Ride Sharing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

E-Hailing

Station-Based

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Commute Type

Intercity

Long Distance

Corporate

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Type

iOS

Android

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of The World

