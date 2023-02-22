Breast Augmentation Market CAGR 13.5%, Global Type, Application, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Region, Opportunities and Forecast to 2029

Breast Augmentation Market Driving Growth with Rising Number of Breast Augmentation Surgeries and Increased Awareness of Cosmetic Treatments Around the Globe

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the Breast Reconstruction Market is expected to grow at USD 2891.37 million from 2023 to 2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.5%.

Analyst View:

The rising number of breast surgeries around the world is driving the market. The desire to seem beautiful, particularly among elite groups, as well as a willingness to spend, has fuelled demand for breast augmentation and implantation. The United States, Brazil, and Mexico are the countries with the most breast implant procedures. In 2018, more than 1.86 million breast augmentation procedures were performed worldwide, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. This is projected to drive market growth between 2022 and 2029. Furthermore, the desire among many women in several nations, such as Japan and China, to have a celebrity look is expected to boost market expansion.

Furthermore, market participants in the field are constantly striving for better and more efficient solutions, as well as extending the life of existing products through new product releases, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions, all of which will help the breast augmentation market grow.

The rising number of breast augmentation surgeries and increased awareness of cosmetic treatments are driving market growth.

Recent Developments:

Breast Augmentation Market Share Insights-> North America (46%) accounts for the largest share of the global Breast Augmentation Market due to significant presence of key market players in the region.

Growth Drivers->

The market is also predicted to develop due to the introduction of new goods and technology advancements that give visualising experiences. This will very certainly boost regional market growth. Increased research into the production of more durable implants is also propelling the breast implants market forward. AMSilk GmbH teamed up with POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics in February 2018 to launch a clinical trial in Europe for SILKline, a silk-coated breast implant. The product’s anticipated clearance is expected to open up significant growth potential for the market.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 987 Million Projected Market Size in 2029 USD 2891.37 million CAGR Growth Rate 13.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2029 Key Segment By Product, by Shape, by Surface, by Procedure, by End User, by Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Regional Share Analysis->

The largest proportion of the breast augmentation market was in North America.

The high cost of the operation and implants, excellent health reimbursement for breast reconstruction, and the strategic position of the leading manufacturers are the main reasons for the market’s growth in North America. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, 280,692 breast augmentation procedures were performed in the United States, indicating that the industry in North America is anticipated to expand.

Key Market Segments: Breast Augmentation Market

Breast Augmentation Market by Product, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Silicone Breast Implant

Saline Breast Implant

Breast Augmentation Market by Shape, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Anatomical

Round

Breast Augmentation Market by Surface, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Smooth

Textured

Breast Augmentation Market by Procedure, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Inframammary Fold

Trans-Axillary

Eri Areolar Breast Augmentation

Trans-Umbilical Breast Augmentation

Breast Augmentation Market by End User, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Breast Augmentation Market by Region, 2023-2029, (USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Outline of product portfolio including product development, planning and positioning

Details key operational strategies focusing on R&D strategies, corporate structures, localization strategies, manufacturing capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of market returns over the forecast period.

Examine different market prospects using Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST and SWOT analysis.

Study of the segment expected to dominate the market.

A study on analysis of regions projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

