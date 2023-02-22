Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market to Perceive Notable Growth of USD 1,714.04 Million by 2030, Size, Share Trends, Growth Strategies and Competitive Landscape

PHOENIX, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published comprehensive business research on " Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market " which includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market research report gives critical information about the market and business landscape. It suggests how the company is perceived by the target customers and clients that are desired to reach. The report helps understand how to connect with customers, how to stack up against the competition, and how to plan the next steps. It plays an important role in the process of developing products and services, bringing them to the marketplace, and marketing them to consumers. For many businesses, the Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market report acts as a key component in developing marketing strategy by providing a fact-based foundation for estimating sales and profitability.

Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the electromagnetic tracking systems market is expected to reach a value of USD 1,714.04 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Product type accounts for the largest segment in the market due to growing use of electromagnetic tracking in aerospace and defense.

Electromagnetic tracking devices are often used to track the location and orientation of a user in a virtual reality environment. Recently, video games supported by VR tools are more popular than before. It is used as valuables, work-related tools for neuroscientists, psychologists, biologists, and other researchers. Moreover, it can be used in one of the main research purposes lies from navigation studies that include complex experiments VR. These tracking systems are offering the surgeons highly advanced image guidance and visualization capabilities in a single system which help to perform a minimally invasive, accurate and selective surgery. The tracking systems are widely used in military and defence for navigation, targeting, and guidance.

Electromagnetic tracking systems are widely used in aerospace and defense for navigation, targeting, and guidance. Only through informed EMBM and highly interoperable (cooperative and complementary) electromagnetic tracking systems can achieve this level of EMS superiority in defense. Thus, the growing use of electromagnetic tracking in aerospace and defense is expected to act as a driver for the global electromagnetic tracking systems market. The adoption of advanced technologies was powered by the growing need to reduce the operational costs and increase profitability and offer enhanced patient care services. The emergence of the wireless connectivity and latest technologies like internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) are expected to rapidly boost the growth of the global electromagnetic tracking systems market.

Top Leading Key Players of the Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market:

Recent Developments

In September 2022, TT Electronics has announced the launch of TFHP Series thin film high power chip resistors. TFHP series thin film high power chip resistors are optimized for precision power supply, power amplifier, and process control applications, which all benefit from the enhanced heat transfer from element to terminals of this specialist design. This results in enhancing the product portfolio of the company.

In February 2022, TT Electronics announced that the company has extended its partnership and made an investment in Radwave Technologies Inc. This helps to bring an accurate, reliable, and customizable electromagnetic (EM) tracking platform to the surgical navigation market. This results in the expansion of the strategic partnership and provide Radwave with advanced manufacturing capability for its next-generation systems under an exclusive five-year contract.

Core Objective of Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market:

Every firm in the Electromagnetic Tracking Systems market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market Size and growth rate factors.

and growth rate factors. Important changes in the future Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems top manufacturers profile and sales statistics

Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market Drivers:

Rise In Demand For Virtual And Augmented Reality Technology

Immersive experiences driven by motion tracking systems for virtual and augmented reality are becoming more popular now days. Thus, with this growing trend, several kind of technologies to develop these systems are emerging, one of most popular of those are called electromagnetic motion tracking which allows a moving object to be followed as well as processing of after transfer the data to be gathered.

Electromagnetic tracking devices are often used to track location and orientation of a user in a virtual reality environment. However, the precision depends on the local electromagnetic field and which can be easily altered by many external factors.

Growing Use Of Electromagnetic Tracking In Aerospace And Defense

Electromagnetic tracking -based wireless communication is used for communication between underwater and terrestrial bodies. It can be used for communication between a diver, deeply merged submarine, and the ship on the surface of the water. These, electromagnetic tracking waves can operate from 100 hertz (Hz) to 10 megahertz (MHz) and more efficient in the short-range. The electromagnetic waves can cross water or the sea bed easily. Moreover, the underwater communication cannot be hindered by limitations such as a line of sight, scattering, dispersion, and sunlight.

Opportunity

Increasing Application Of Electromagnetic Tracking Systems In Healthcare

Real-time tracking of surgical instruments has become an integral part of computer-assisted surgery; it provides guidance to surgeons in complex procedures. As a result, EM tracking is promising for demanding clinical applications such as endoscopy, orthopedic, and laparoscopic surgeries.

Electromagnetic (EM) tracking solutions work by generating a defined EM field in which EM micro-sensors are tracked. It's the small size of these sensors, and how they can be used in minimally invasive approaches that have helped medical device OEMs transform image-guided surgery and interventional procedures over the past decade.

Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market Segmentations:

Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By Product Type

Orthopedics Tracking Systems

Neuronavigation Tracking Systems

Electrophysiology Tracking Systems

Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By Technology

Optical Navigation Systems

Electromagnetic (Em) Navigation Systems

Hybrid Navigation Systems

Fluroscopy Based Navigation System

Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By Connectivity

Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market , By Maneuverability

Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By End User

Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By Application

Orthopedic Tracking System

Electrophysiology Tracking Systems

Neuronavigation Tracking Systems

Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By Distribution Channel

Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in this Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market report U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to a rise in demand for virtual and augmented reality technology. Moreover, the rise in diagnosis and treatment is also boosting the market growth across the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, and the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Restraint/ Challenge

Strict Regulatory Frameworks

Regulation of medical devices plays a significant role in healthcare. Achieving the requisite approval for legal selling of medical devices in such jurisdictions can entail significant financial expenditure, which could take months or years to complete. If these constraints are not understood or taken into account, delays can seriously jeopardize the likelihood of success in a highly competitive market. These electromagnetic tracking systems are increasingly used in various surgeries such as minimally invasive surgeries; assistive surgeries are of significant importance for the treatment of various diseases. But their approval and marketing in various regions across different regions require a meeting of stringent regulatory standards and approvals by various regulatory bodies.

The price of the system depends heavily on the technology and, as usual, the best cost able to cover the needs of the application is also advisable. The product developed by manufacturers offers a competitive price because the manufacturing cost of the sensor and the transmitter is very low. Moreover, optics and cameras are usually very expensive in visual systems. Also, these systems are more expensive due to the cost of sensors and processing units is higher than the ones used in EM tracking systems.

Table of Content

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By Product Type Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By Technology Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By Connectivity Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market , By Maneuverability Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By End User Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By Application Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By Distribution Channel Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, By Region Global Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market, Company Landscape SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

