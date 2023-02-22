Refrigerated Trucks in India | Market Size to reach INR 14.7 Billion by 2028, CAGR of 18.1%
The India refrigerated trucks market size reach INR 14.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during 2023-2028.NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Refrigerated Trucks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The India refrigerated trucks market size reached INR 5.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 14.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during 2023-2028.
Market Overview:
Refrigerated trucks represent vehicles that are specifically designed for carrying perishable goods at lower temperatures to avoid spoilage or contamination. They are generally equipped with a mechanical refrigeration system that contains carbon dioxide (dry ice) as a cooling agent to maintain the temperature below the freezing point. Refrigerated trucks comprise direct drive systems that minimize the added costs of secondary diesel engines. They are widely used to transport numerous temperature-sensitive items, including meat and fish, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, confectioneries, pharmaceuticals, etc.
India Refrigerated Trucks Market Trends and Drivers:
The expanding cold chain logistics sector and the rising number of retail food services are primarily driving the India refrigerated trucks market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for frozen, chilled, and processed food items, owing to the hectic work schedules and sedentary lifestyles of individuals, is stimulating the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the increasing availability of ready-to-cook snacks and seasonal fruits and vegetables via several brick-and-mortar and online distribution channels is also propelling the deployment of refrigerated trucks for supply-based applications, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, various food retailers are focusing on adopting advanced-cold chain transportation facilities for efficient management of their supply chains. Besides this, the inflating need for safe transportation of temperature-sensitive products, such as vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, clinical trial materials, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the introduction of hybrid product variants with phase change material (PCM) technology that offers improved energy efficiency and enhanced operational features is expected to fuel the India refrigerated trucks market in the coming years.
India Refrigerated Trucks Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
· Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Limited (Carrier Global Corporation)
· Ice Make Refrigeration Limited
· JCBL Limited
· KOLD SEAL
· Motherson Sumi System Ltd
· Subros Limited
· Surin International Private Limited
· Tata Motors Limited
· Trane Technologies India Pvt Ltd
· TransACNR.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, vehicle capacity GVW, sector, body type and application.
Breakup by Vehicle Capacity GVW:
02 – 4.5 Tons
7 – 7.5 Tons
11-12 Tons
18.5 Tons
28.5 Tons
35 Tons
Breakup by Sector:
Organized Sector
Unorganized Sector
Breakup by Body Type:
Fully Built
Customizable
Breakup by Application:
Meat and Fish
Dairy Products
Fruits & Vegetables
Confectionaries
Pharmaceutical
Others
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
