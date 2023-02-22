JDE Peet's reports full-year results 2022

Exceeded guidance, and executing the company's growth strategy with discipline



Amsterdam, 22 February 2023

Key items1

Total sales up +16.4% to EUR 8.2 billion, of which +11.3% organically, driven by price

Gross profit up +3.3% supported by efficiencies, disciplined pricing and revenue management

SG&A increased by 10.6%, driven by working media and other growth-related investments

Adjusted EBIT down -5.9%, or -9.3% organically, to EUR 1,227 million, as SG&A increased

Underlying EPS up +6.3% to EUR 1.91

Free cash flow of EUR 1,358 million while leverage reduced to 2.65x

Significant progress made on ESG, recognised by external ESG rating agencies

Proposal to pay a cash dividend of EUR 0.70 per share in two equal instalments

A message from Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet's

"I am very pleased with the way JDE Peet's navigated 2022, a year impacted by the ongoing effects of unprecedented inflation, decreasing consumer confidence, and the tragic war in Ukraine.

Last year required us to make difficult but courageous choices on cost competitiveness and pricing leadership. We acted as a true category leader and were able to meet or exceed our financial commitments, without compromising on investments, nor on quality of our products and services.

In 2022, we delivered double-digit sales growth, increased our absolute gross profit, delivered strong free cash flow and higher EPS, while increasing investments to support our long-term growth ambition in areas such as marketing, innovation, digital commerce, emerging market capabilities and sustainability.

Consequently, we are emerging stronger for 2023, with an elevated growth portfolio, a competitive market share position, a well invested business and a more productive and very engaged enterprise.

These many results and achievements were made possible by the resilience, resolution and agility of our people, who worked incredibly hard, together with every partner in our ecosystem, to manage these turbulent times, while simultaneously making continued strong progress on our growth- and purpose-led strategy.

Although many of the conditions and challenges we faced in 2022 will to some extent persist in 2023, we believe that our pure-play focus, strong fundamentals, brands and innovation capabilities position us well to continue to create attractive shareholder returns as well as societal value."

ESG: significant progress made and ambition level raised

JDE Peet's' sustainability strategy is built on three pillars: Responsible Sourcing, fostering thriving agricultural supply chains; Minimising Footprint, to reduce the company's environmental impact; and Connecting People, to engage the company's employees and its communities.

Through its responsible sourcing and supplier engagement programme, JDE Peet's is committed to a sustainable supply of coffee & tea from various origins that supports farming communities' vision of prosperity and contributes to healthy ecosystems. During the year, the company made strong progress towards its commitment of 100% responsibly sourced green coffee by 2025, reaching 77%, a significant improvement compared to the 30% reported in 2021. The primary driver for the increase resulted from the verification efforts of Enveritas, a non-profit organisation that verifies coffee purchases against sustainable coffee standards. JDE Peet's also achieved 100% responsibly sourced palm oil and partnered with the Rainforest Alliance in Turkey to deploy a programme to drive 100% responsible sourcing of its Ofçay teas by 2025. As such, the company is well on track to have 100% of its coffee, tea and palm oil responsibly sourced by 2025.

JDE Peet's also continued to make good progress in reducing its footprint. In 2022, the company reduced its scope 1 & 2 emissions by 15% and scope 3 emissions by 1% versus the 2020 baseline. During the year, JDE Peet's also defined a roadmap of initiatives that will enable the company to submit an even stronger and new SBTi ambition in 2023 to reach net-zero. In addition, 78% of the company's packaging components are now designed to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable. And by the end of the year, 22 of its manufacturing sites were zero waste-to-landfill. JDE Peet's also further increased the percentage of renewable energy used at its sites in Brazil, Europe and Pacific.

In 2022, the company also conducted a gender pay equity analysis, which showed that, within JDE Peet's, the difference in the pay of males and females is less than 1%, which is well under the future EU directive's threshold of 5%.

Medium- to Long-Term Targets

For the medium- to long-term, JDE Peet's continues to target organic sales growth of 3 to 5% and mid-single-digit organic adjusted EBIT growth, a free cash flow conversion of approximately 70% and stable to increasing dividends over time.

Outlook 2023

JDE Peet's aims to achieve the following in 2023:

Organic sales growth at the high end of its medium-term range of 3 – 5%

Low single-digit organic adjusted EBIT growth, with a moderate increase in SG&A

A stable dividend

Dividend

JDE Peet's' Board proposes to pay a dividend of EUR 0.70 per share in cash related to FY 22. The dividend will be paid in two instalments of EUR 0.35 each. The first payment date will be on Friday, 14 July 2023, with the ex-dividend date on Monday, 10 July 2023 and the record date on Tuesday, 11 July 2023. The second payment date will be on Friday, 26 January, 2024, with the ex-dividend date on Monday, 22 January 2024 and the record date on Tuesday, 23 January 2024. The dividend proposal is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, 25 May 2023.

FINANCIAL REVIEW FULL-YEAR 2022

in EUR m (unless otherwise stated)

FY 2022 FY 2021 Organic change Reported change Sales 8,151 7,001 11.3 % 16.4 % Adjusted EBIT 1,227 1,304 -9.3 % -5.9 % Underlying profit for the period 936 899 - 4.1% Underlying EPS (EUR) 1, 2 1.91 1.79 - 6.3% Reported basic EPS (EUR) 1.57 1.53 - 2.6% 1 Underlying earnings (per share) exclude all adjusting items (net of tax) 2 Based on 485,235,677 shares (excluding treasury shares) outstanding (FY 21: 501,951,089) on 31 December 2022

Total reported sales increased by 16.4% to EUR 8,151 million. Excluding a positive effect of 4.7% related to foreign exchange and 0.3% related to scope and other changes, total sales increased by 11.3% on an organic basis. Organic sales growth reflects a price effect of 15.8% and a volume/mix effect of -4.4%. In-Home sales increased by 8.9% and sales in Away-from-Home increased by 22.3%.

Total adjusted EBIT decreased by -5.9% to EUR 1,227 million on a reported basis. Excluding the effects of foreign exchange and scope and other changes, the adjusted EBIT decreased organically by -9.3% as SG&A increased by 10.6%, driven by investments in marketing, innovations and other strategic growth capabilities.

Underlying profit - excluding all adjusting items net of tax - increased by 4.1% to EUR 936 million. It includes an underlying tax rate of 23.6% and was supported by lower interest expenses, mainly as a result of a lower average cost of debt, and a reduction of other finance expenses.

Net leverage improved to 2.65x net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

Our liquidity position remains strong, with total liquidity of EUR 2.4 billion consisting of a cash position of EUR 0.9 billion and available committed RCF facilities of EUR 1.5 billion.

