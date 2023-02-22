Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,977 in the last 365 days.

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size Worth US$ 12.4 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.26%

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) refers to a type of treatment wherein low levels of hormones in the body are replenished.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Hormone Replacement Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on hormone replacement therapy market analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global hormone replacement therapy market size reached US$ 8.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.26% during 2023-2028.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is utilized for replenishing the hormones that are present in low levels in the human body. This treatment is particularly favorable for women nearing menopause, patients with growth hormone deficiency, and geriatric people suffering from hypogonadism. HRT is available in several forms, including gels, injections, skin and mouth patches (transdermal), and implants. However, this therapy may not be suitable for patients who have a history of liver disease, blood clots, and untreated high blood pressure. As HRT is considered an efficacious treatment, patients prefer it over chemical drugs or herbal medicines. However, this treatment may also include some adverse effects, such as swelling, nausea, leg cramps, bloating, headaches, indigestion, increased cholesterol levels, and a rise in the number of red blood cells.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hormone-replacement-therapy-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The escalating cases of imbalance disorders in the neonatal and geriatric populations across the globe are among the primary factors driving the hormone replacement therapy market. Besides this, the elevating requirement for new treatment options with adequate safety results, the aggressive marketing and direct selling campaigns by the leading players, and the development of innovative gel-based formulations are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing awareness among menopausal women toward the benefits of HRT and the presence of regularly monitored formulations are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of the latest drug delivery systems, including vaginal estrogen medicines and estrogen patches is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising cases of hypogonadism, owing to poor health and obesity, are expected to bolster the hormone replacement therapy market in the coming years.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hormone-replacement-therapy-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Abbott Laboratories
• Bayer AG
• Eli Lilly & Company
• Roche
• Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
• Merck
• Mylan
• Novartis
• Novo Nordisk
• Pfizer

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, route of administration and type of disease.

Breakup by Product:
• Estrogen Replacement Therapy
• Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy
• Thyroid Replacement Therapy
• Testosterone Replacement Therapy
• Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:
• Oral
• Parenteral
• Transdermal

Breakup by Type of Disease:
• Menopause
• Hypothyroidism
• Male Hypogonadism
• Growth Hormone Deficiency
• Others

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Browse Other Reports:

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/02/ab30746510/palm-oil-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-67-6-billion-globally-by-2028-cagr-of-4%20

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/02/ab30915763/secure-web-gateway-market-estimated-to-exceed-us-26-3-billion-globally-by-2028-cagr-of-19-3

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/02/ab30953128/biopesticides-market-size-worth-us-12-1-billion-by-2027-growth-rate-cagr-of-14-5

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/02/ab30979138/needle-coke-market-size-worth-us-5-6-billion-by-2028-growth-rate-cagr-of-5-8

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/23/02/ab30979150/ferroalloys-market-report-segmentation-industry-drivers-growth-factors-and-business-strategies-20

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size Worth US$ 12.4 Billion By 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.26%

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.