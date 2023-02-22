Enterprise WLAN Market is Forecast to Grow at CAGR of 17.3%

Enterprise WLAN Market Value

Global enterprise WLAN market is growing as a result of increased cloud-based managed service adoption and rising demand from major businesses.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enterprise WLAN market generated $7.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global enterprise WLAN market based on component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global enterprise WLAN market in 2021, and would maintain its leadership in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the software segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the services segment.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment was the largest in 2021, capturing more than two-thirds of the global enterprise WLAN market share, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing over one-fourth of the global enterprise WLAN market share. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue and also witness the fastest CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global enterprise WLAN market share. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to maintain its leadership status and is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global Enterprise WLAN market analyzed in the research include Aerohive Networks (Extreme Networks), ALE International SAS, Allied Telesis, Inc., Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP), Avaya Holdings Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Ruckus Networks (CommScope), and Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

