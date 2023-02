Potato Starch Market Insights by Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Potato Starch Market is expected to reach 4.7 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.84% during 2022-2027.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 22, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titledโ€œ๐๐จ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐จ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ•โ€œ,the global potato starch market size reached 3.9 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 4.7 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.84% during 2022-2027.Potato starch is a powder extracted from the root tubers of the potato plant. It has a neutral taste, high-binding strength, and low foaming properties with minimal fat and protein. Its unique properties provide a fluffy, light texture to baked goods such as muffins and quick bread. Regular consumption of potato starch can help regulate blood sugar levels and aid absorbing essential minerals, such as calcium and magnesium. Currently, it is widely used as an additive, thickener, stabilizer, and adhesive agent in the food, paper, pharmaceutical, and textile industries. Potato Starch Market Trends: The global potato starch market is primarily propelled by the growing health-conscious and rising vegan population. Moreover, the ready availability of raw materials for production processes and the surging product application in the processed meat industry to manufacture products such as bologna, frankfurters, hamburgers, and meatloaves, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the rising product application in the paper and chemical industry due to their adhesive and solubility properties and easy product availability in online retail stores are providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, key players in the market are introducing new product variants with specialty enzymes and organic materials to increase their consumer base, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Potato Starch Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation: Competitive Landscape With Key Players: The competitive landscape of the potato starch market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these key players include: โ€ข Avebe โ€ข Emsland Group โ€ข KMC โ€ข Roquette โ€ข Ingredion Incorporated Key Market Segmentation: The report has segmented the global potato starch market on the basis of category, application and region. Breakup by Category: โ€ข Native Starch โ€ข Modified Starch โ€ข Sweeteners Breakup by Application: โ€ข Food Applications โ€ข Industrial Applications Breakup by Region: โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others) โ€ข North America (United States, Canada) โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others) โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) โ€ข Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others) This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form. Key Highlights of the Report: โ€ข Market Performance (2016-2021) โ€ข Market Outlook (2022-2027) โ€ข Market Trends โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors โ€ข Impact of COVID-19 โ€ข Value Chain Analysis โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization. About Us: IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. 