Intrauterine Devices Market Size Worth US$ 5.58 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the Global Intrauterine Devices Market is expected to clock US$ 5.58 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Intrauterine Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The global intrauterine devices market has been analysed from four different perspectives – Product, Age, End User, and Region

Download PDF Brochure of Intrauterine Devices Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/intrauterine-devices-market/8232

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation

The two primary categories of IUDs are:

Copper IUDs

Hormonal IUDs

To prevent pregnancy, hormonal IUDs produce a little quantity of progestin, which thickens cervical mucus and thins the lining of the uterus. Because copper ions are harmful to sperm and can obstruct conception, copper IUDs function by discharging them into the uterus. IUDs are long-lasting and reversible, making it easy for a medical expert to take them out when a user wants to become pregnant. IUDs that release progesterone, like Mirena and Skyla, can delay pregnancy for three to five years. With copper IUDs like Paragard, which don't make hormones, pregnancy can be prevented for up to 10 years. Both products work by creating an unfavourable environment for sperm to prevent pregnancy.

Excerpts from ‘By Age Segmentation’

The intrauterine devices market based on age are segmented into:

15-24 years

20-30 years

Equal or more than 40 Years

IUDs are an extremely effective and long-lasting method of birth control that is rising in popularity among young women between ages 15 to 24. They are useful for women who might not be ready for long-term birth control methods like sterilization or injections of contraceptives. IUDs are a popular choice for women in their 20s and 30s because they are highly effective, long-lasting, and don't require daily monitoring as the contraceptive pill does. As a result, these women prefer them.

Since IUDs can successfully prevent pregnancies for women who have had the children they want or do not want anymore, they are also used by women in their 40s and older.

Excerpts from ‘By End User Segmentation

The intrauterine devices market based on end user are segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

In the intrauterine device (IUD) industry, the primary categories include medical professionals and general customers. IUDs can be prescribed and implanted for individuals by a variety of healthcare professionals, including hospitals, clinics, and gynaecologists.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The IUD market is mainly divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Due to the existence of numerous major companies, the high knowledge and acceptance of IUDs, and the advantageous reimbursement policies in these regions, North America and Europe are anticipated to have the greatest share of the market. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand significantly, nevertheless, as a result of expanding family planning awareness, population growth, and government programs to encourage the use of IUDs.

Quick Buy - Intrauterine Devices Market Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8232

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

The regional expansion, product introductions, and approval of those products, as well as their improvement in already-existing technology, are all influenced by certain rival competitors. These players develop product strategies, work with other businesses to meet aesthetic requirements, and control their market shares for intrauterine devices. This accelerates the market for intrauterine devices growth and gives other businesses additional alternatives. The key companies operating the global intrauterine devices market are:

Abbvie Inc (Allergan Plc)

Bayer AG

CooperSurgical Inc.

DKT International

EUROGINE, S.L.

Mona Lisa NV

Pregna International Limited

Prosan International BV

SMB Corporation of India

Melba AG

Ocon Medical Ltd.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL INTRAUTERINE DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Hormonal IUDs Copper IUDs GLOBAL INTRAUTERINE DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY AGE 15-24 Years 20-30 Years Equal or more than 40 years

TOC Continued….

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/