Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 365,742 in the last 365 days.

Stellantis Employees Rewarded with Record €2 Billion Worldwide Linked to Full Year 2022 Performance

/EIN News/ -- Stellantis Employees Rewarded with Record 2 Billion Worldwide Linked to Full Year 2022 Performance

  • €200 million more than for full year 2021, as Stellantis achieved record results in 2022 despite a challenging, supply-constrained year for the industry
  • Stellantis compensation and benefit policy is based on Stellantis’ variable pay and profit sharing plans, reflects the “pay for performance” approach and supports employee commitment

AMSTERDAM, February 22, 2023 – Stellantis today announced it will distribute a record amount of €2 billion this year recognizing the performance of employees worldwide, based on the Company’s 2022 financial results and achievements both globally and locally.

Stellantis achieved exemplary results in 2022, a year that challenged the global automotive industry with continuing supply chain constraints. The year also marked the launch of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, which is transforming the Company into a sustainable mobility tech leader. With a “Care” pillar dedicated to employees, customers and the environment, the plan places Stellantis at the competitive forefront to offer cutting-edge freedom of mobility.

“Thanks to Stellantis’ record performance results achieved in 2022, we will be distributing more than €2 billion in profit-sharing and variable bonus to Stellantis employees across the world,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “It’s €200 million more than last year and it is a fair recognition of the contribution of all Stellantis employees to make Stellantis win in a very demanding economic context. When the Company does well, all employees do well – that’s what our pay-for-performance culture is all about.”

###

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis Stellantis
 

For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com		  

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Stellantis Employees Rewarded with Record €2 Billion Worldwide Linked to Full Year 2022 Performance

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.