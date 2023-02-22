Submit Release
Stellantis Delivers Record Full Year 2022 Results; Global BEV Sales Up 41%

  • Net revenues of €179.6 billion, up 18% compared to 2021 Pro Forma(1) reflecting strong net pricing, favorable vehicle mix and positive FX translation effects
  • Net profit of €16.8 billion, up 26%(1)
  • Adjusted operating income(2) up 29%(1) to €23.3 billion, with 13.0% margin, exceeds 2030 target of >12%; all segments contributing to both top and bottom line growth
  • Industrial free cash flows(3) of €10.8 billion, up 78%(1), showing early progress toward 2030 objective of >€20 billion
  • Net cash synergies of €7.1 billion, more than two years ahead of €5.0 billion annual steady state target
  • Strong balance sheet, with Industrial available liquidity at €61.3 billion
  • No. 1 EU30 Commercial Vehicles BEV sales, No. 2 EU30 Overall BEV sales, No. 1 U.S. PHEV sales
  • First U.S. BEV, Ram ProMaster, arrives 2023
  • 23 BEV nameplates now in market, 9 additional BEVs in 2023
  • €4.2 billion ordinary dividend corresponding to €1.34 per share to be paid, subject to shareholder approval
  • Board approved program to buyback company shares for a value of up to €1.5 billion, to be executed in the open market by end 2023

