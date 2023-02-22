Vehicle Sought in Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to several offenses that occurred in the District since February 17, 2023. The offenses are listed below.

Second District

Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Friday, February 17, 2023, at approximately 10:00 am the suspects entered an unattended vehicle that was running with the keys in the ignition in the 2700 block of Calvert Street, Northwest. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN 23-026152

First District

Robbery (Fear): On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 5:59 am, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victims who were walking in the Unit block of 4th Street, Northeast. The suspects exited the vehicle and took money and property from the victims. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 23-028-156

Assault with Intent to Rob: On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 6:06 am, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victim who was sitting outside in the 100 block of N Street, Southeast. The suspects exited the vehicle and brandished a handgun. The suspects assaulted the victim while demanding property. The victim did not comply. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. CCN: 23-028-160

Attempted Armed Robbery: On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 7:14 am, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victim who was walking at the corner of K and 3rd Streets Northwest. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded their property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property. CCN: 23-028-203

Sixth District

Armed Robbery (Gun): On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at approximately 7:15 am, the suspects, who were in a vehicle, approached the victims who were walking in the 100 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The suspects brandished a handgun and took property from the victims. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. CCN: 23-028-179

In each of the above offenses, the suspects were utilizing the vehicle pictured below. The vehicle is described as a black Lexus RX. The vehicle was last seen displaying a DC tag of GP 2136.

The vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.