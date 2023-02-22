Submit Release
Australia Online Gambling Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 7.09% | IMARC Group



BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "Australia Online Gambling Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.' the Australia online gambling market size reached US$ 4.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.09% during 2023-2028

Year considered to estimate the market size:

• Base year of the analysis: 2022
• Historical period: 2017-2022
• Forecast period: 2023-2028

Online gambling is the practice of placing, receiving, accepting, or transmitting a wager or bet over the internet using e-banking accounts to facilitate transactions. It includes online poker, sports betting, and games of chance, such as horse racing, roulette, bingo, blackjack, and lotteries, as standard games. Unlike traditional casinos, online gambling sessions are moderated by a computer program, eliminating the need for physical interaction. Online gambling casinos offer players multiple benefits, such as gift vouchers, insurance bonuses, compensatory points, diverse payment methods, loyalty points, and numerous gaming options with secure accessibility. Players can access these online games through software, applications, or websites from their homes.

Australia Online Gambling Market Trends:

The online gambling market in Australia is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by inflating disposable incomes and the growing penetration of smartphones. In line with this, key market players are launching online gambling applications that are easily accessible via tablets or mobile devices, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Additionally, the recent COVID-19 pandemic and mandatory lockdown restrictions expanded the consumer’s inclination toward online gaming as an entertainment medium, which, in turn, is accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the rising penetration of the internet and the adoption of advanced technologies, such as virtual reality (VR), three-dimensional (3D) animation, and blockchain, are contributing to the market growth in the country.  

Australia Online Gambling Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Australia online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Australia online gambling market on the basis of game type, device and region.

Breakup by Game Type:

• Sports Betting
• Casino
• Others

Breakup by Device:

• Desktop
• Mobile
• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Australia Capital Territory and New South Wales
• Victoria and Tasmania
• Queensland
• Northern Territory & Southern Australia
• Western Australia

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

