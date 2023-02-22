Summirow Dental Hospital | One of the Best Choice for NRI Patients
Summirow Multispecialty Dental Hospital is proud to be the go-to dental hospital for NRI (Non-Resident Indian) patients seeking top-quality dental care.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summirow Multispecialty Dental Hospital is proud to be the go-to dental hospital for NRI (Non-Resident Indian) patients seeking top-quality dental care. With years of experience treating patients from different parts of the world, Summirow has established itself as a leading dental hospital for NRIs seeking dental care in India. It has become the preferred choice for NRI patients seeking top-quality dental care in India.
Summirow surpassed a record of treating 250+ NRI patients in 2022 and continues to increase the numbers in 2023. The multispeciality dental hospital has treated NRI patients from across the globe including Afghanistan, Africa, the United Kingdom, The USA, Canada, and UAE. Summirow Dental Made a Record of Treating 1 Million Dental Patients.
The dental hospital is a state-of-the-art dental facility that provides a wide range of dental services, including preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry. With a team of experienced and skilled dentists, the hospital is dedicated to providing the highest level of dental care to all its patients, especially NRI patients seeking dental care in India. “We feel extremely proud and thankful to receive the trust and appreciation from not just our local patients but also from our international patients.”
One of the critical reasons why Summirow is the go-to dental hospital for NRIs is its commitment to personalized care. The team of dentists at Summirow takes the time to understand each patient and their unique needs and concerns, ensuring that they receive the best possible dental treatment. The hospital uses the latest technology and techniques to provide comprehensive dental care, including dental implants, clear aligners, dental braces, and root canal treatment.
According to Dr. Ushma Kakkad, “We understand the unique needs of NRI patients. Our team of experienced and skilled dentists offers personalized care and attention to each patient, ensuring that they receive the best possible treatment. We are committed to providing a comfortable and welcoming environment for all our patients, including NRIs. We understand that dental procedures can be stressful, especially for patients who are far away from home. Our friendly and caring staff is always on hand to help our NRI patients feel at ease and answer any questions they may have.”
Summirow Dental, in its tenure of 10 years, has been equipped with some of the top dental care facilities found nowhere in Surat. The dental hospital has exceptional facilities laid out for its patients. Including 10 OPD dental chairs, in-house OPG & Digital X-ray, shape scanner, advanced lasers, home visit consultation, online video consultation, delivery of Aligners kit at home, 24*7 emergency service, wheelchair facility, and pickup drop dental facility. Also, watch this exceptional Tooth Replacement of an NRI Patient in Just 3 Days.
Summirow Dental, under the compassionate leadership of Dr. Ushma Kakkad and Mr. Kaushal Kakkad, has laid the foundation for giving the best dental care to its patients. Competent doctors are an ode to taking this legacy to even greater heights. Sparkle your smile with the top dentist in Gujarat at Summirow Dental Clinic. We can transform your smile, making it look more natural. We strive to aid you in a considerate manner with quality service in a most comfortable and pleasing environment.
