Soybean Oil Market 2023: Size, Top Players, Upcoming Trends, Future Scope and Business Opportunities by 2028
The Soybean Oil Market is expected to reach 67.6 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "𝐒𝐨𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖",The global soybean oil market size reached 60.0 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 67.6 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during 2023-2028.
Soybean oil refers to the edible oil extracted from the seeds of soybean in the presence of food-grade hexene. The oil is characterized by a neutral taste and high smoke point, due to which it is widely used as a preferred choice for cooking and baking across households and commercial restaurants. It is extremely economical and contains lesser amounts of saturated fats when compared to other edible oils. A rich source of essential nutrients, such as proteins, plant sterols, vitamins and fatty acids, its consumption is often associated with lowering cholesterol levels, boosting immunity, reducing the threat of cognitive disorders, maintain heart and promoting skin health.
𝐒𝐨𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The rising health consciousness among the masses represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the growing prevalence of several chronic lifestyle diseases on the global level has impelled individuals to maintain a healthy lifestyle by replacing conventional edible oils with soybean oil. Along with this, several manufacturers are continually engaging in the development of fortified product variants with the help of advanced technologies, which is significantly increasing the demand for soybean oil. For instance, they are utilizing biotechnology to modify soybean oil, which can increase the level of omega-3 eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) in the red blood cells. Leading market players, such as Cargill, Incorporated, a privately held global corporation based in Minnesota, are also using identity-preserved (IdP), conventionally-bred (non-GM) soybeans to obtain the oil. Apart from this, soybean oil is extensively utilized across numerous non-food applications, including in the production of resins, plastics, animal feed, caulks, mastics, biodiesel and insecticides, which is contributing to its rising demand. Rapid industrialization and easy product availability through online retail portals at an affordable price point, along with the growing application of soybean oil in the petrochemical sector, are some of the other factors that are anticipated to provide a thrust to the market growth.
Soybean Oil Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the soybean oil market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Bunge Limited
• Cargill, Incorporated
• Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.
• Wilmar International Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global soybean oil market on the basis of end-use and region.
Breakup by End-Use:
• Food
• Feed
• Industrial
Breakup by Region:
• China
• United States
• Brazil
• Europe
• Argentina
• India
• Others
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
