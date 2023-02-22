Author’s Action-packed Novel Joins the Tucson Festival of Books
Danger lurks all around them every step of the way while trying to escape. Will the adventurers escape? Or will they perish in the attempt?”TUCSON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacob Jones' Heroes Rising: The Beginning is an epic fantasy novel about adventurers saving the world and facing challenges on a perilous quest. The novel is set to appear in Bookmarc Alliance’s catalog for the Tucson Festival of Books slated for March 4-5 at the University of Arizona campus.
The year is 2674 Xamir, and the world is threatened by a devilish fiend. A group of adventurers steps forward to save their world with the help of a goddess. After the battle, these heroes guide the world into the era of legendary heroes and magic. Fast forward to 1335 Eglarest, five adventurers band together to embark on a quest in the kingdom of Evergreen. However, their journey takes a dangerous turn when they realize they are trapped in a magical barrier. Every
step of the way presents challenges as they strive to escape, and the outcome remains uncertain.
Jacob Jones is a husband and father who works full-time. In his free time, he enjoys indulging in his passion for writing, specifically in the fantasy genre. He has been writing since the age of 12 and has never stopped.
For anyone interested in finding out what happens in Jones’ enthralling novel, readers may purchase their copy of the gripping novel at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.
