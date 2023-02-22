With 2.85% CAGR, Textile Recycling Market to Reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2028 | Global Industry Report and Top Companies
Textile recycling involves reprocessing discarded clothing, fibrous waste materials, and scrapsBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Textile Recycling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global textile recycling market size reached US$ 5.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.85% during 2023-2028.
Textile recycling involves reprocessing discarded clothing, fibrous waste materials, and scraps. It mainly recovers materials from items, such as carpets, furniture, clothes, and footwear, as well as other non-durable goods. Textile recycling has numerous economic and environmental benefits, including reducing dependence on virgin fibers, minimizing land and water pollution, and curbing the use of chemical dyes, due to which it is largely employed in the automotive, apparel, retail, building and construction, mining, and home furnishings applications. By utilizing recycled textiles, companies can reduce their carbon footprint while lowering costs and improving their sustainability practices.
Textile Recycling Market Trends:
Textile Recycling Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global textile recycling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Anandi Enterprises
• American Textile Recycling
• Boer Group Recycling Solutions
• I: Collect
• Infinited Fiber Company
• Patagonia
• Prokotex
• Pure Waste Textiles
• Retex Textiles Inc.
• Unifi Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global textile recycling market on the basis of product type, textile waste, distribution channel, end use and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Cotton Recycling
• Wool Recycling
• Polyester & Polyester Fibre Recycling
• Nylon & Nylon Fibre Recycling
• Others
Breakup by Textile Waste:
• Pre-consumer Textile
• Post-consumer Textile
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Online Channel
• Retail & Departmental Stores
Breakup by End Use:
• Apparel
• Industrial
• Home Furnishings
• Non-woven
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
