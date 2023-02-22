Global Robotic Surgery Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A 15% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Robotic Surgery Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the robotic surgery services market. As per TBRC’s robotic surgery services market forecast, the global robotic surgery services market size is expected to grow to $1.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.4%.

The growth in the robotic surgery services market is due to increase in purchasing power of hospitals and ambulatory care services. North America region is expected to hold the largest robotic surgery services market share. Major players in the robotic surgery services global market include Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Globus medicals.

Trending Robotic Surgery Services Market Trend

The image guide navigation system combined with the robotic surgery system offers more possibility to visualize and perform minimally invasive surgery in areas that were earlier difficult, especially the orthopedic surgeries and neurosurgeries. The Mazor X Stealth system by Medtronic, and the NuVasive's Pulse and Excelsius GPS by Globus Medical, among others use image-guided navigation systems to perform spine surgeries, and orthopaedic implant surgeries such as total, partial knee, and hip replacements as they provide the surgeon with 3D experience. The image-guided navigation reduces the radiation effects and patients do not require to take an X-ray after the procedure. These factors state that the image-guided navigation system is expected to be a trend in robotic surgery services.

Robotic Surgery Services Market Segments

•By Component: Systems, Accessories, Services

•By Application: General Surgery, Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Other Applications

•By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

•By Geography: The global robotic surgery services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Robotic surgery is a form of minimally invasive surgery in which doctors insert a succession of extremely small incisions and tiny surgical equipment into a patient's body. Robotic surgery is the process of performing a surgery using tools that are attached to a robotic arm. It is used to perform surgery with high precision.

