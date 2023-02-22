Carpet Market Size, Trends, Industry Overview, Analysis, Latest Insights, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028
The carpet market is expected to reach US$ 77.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.27% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖”,The global carpet market size reached US$ 60.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 77.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.27% during 2023-2028.
A carpet is a type of floor covering that is commonly used in both residential and commercial settings. It is typically made from various materials, such as wool, nylon, polyester, or polypropylene, and is available in a range of colors, patterns, and textures. Carpets can be installed wall-to-wall, covering an entire room, or can be made into custom-sized rugs. They are typically chosen for their comfort, insulation, and aesthetic appeal, as they can add warmth and texture to a space. Carpets also help to absorb noise and are easy to maintain with regular cleaning. They are a popular choice as a durable, long-lasting flooring solution that is both comfortable and attractive.
Carpet Market Trends:
The steadily expanding residential sector represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, rising infrastructural developments and an increasing number of ongoing housing projects are contributing to the market growth. In addition to this, the rising shift in homedecor trends, such as a preference for cozy and comfortable interiors are facilitating the product sales as they are often chosen for their aesthetic appeal and ability to add warmth and texture to a space. This, in turn, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, such as increasing disposable income and significant advancements in the manufacturing technology, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Carpet Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the carpet market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Armstrong Flooring Inc.
• Balta Industries nv.
• Beaulieu International Group
• Brumark
• Dorsett Industries
• Interface Inc.
• Mannington Mills Inc.
• Milliken & Company
• Mohawk Industries Inc.
• Shaw Industries Group Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)
• Tarkett
• Victoria PLC
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global carpet market on the basis of material, price point, sales channel, end-user and region.
Breakup by Material:
• Nylon
• Olefin
• Polyester
• Others
Breakup by Price Point:
• Economy
• Luxury
Breakup by Sales Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Online Stores
Breakup by End User:
• Residential
• Commercial
Breakup by Region:
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
• Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
