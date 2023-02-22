Submit Release
Atlantic Lithium Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2023) - Atlantic Lithium ALLIF is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman will be presenting on March 2nd at 13:50 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium is an AIM, ASX and OTCQX-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production. The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. for US$103m towards the development of the Ewoyaa Project. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study, the Ewoyaa Project has indicated Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, producing a spodumene concentrate via simple gravity only process flowsheet.Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 & 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

