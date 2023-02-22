Press Release

Nokia wins new 10-year 5G deal with Antina in Singapore #MWC23

Nokia to deploy new standalone 5G network and enhance the existing network infrastructure throughout Singapore

Nokia remains Antina's sole supplier following a competitive tender process

Nokia to supply solutions from its AirScale portfolio including massive MIMO antennas, and remote radio heads for comprehensive 5G coverage

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has won a ten-year extension to its existing nationwide 5G network deal with Antina Pte. Ltd. ("Antina"), the joint venture formed by mobile network operators M1 and StarHub in Singapore, following a competitive tender process. The deal will see Nokia deploy a 5G Standalone (SA) network for both indoor and outdoor coverage as well as expand the existing network utilizing Antina's 3.5GHz spectrum holdings. The deal will improve the 5G connectivity experience for businesses and consumers underpinning Singapore's vibrant 5G ecosystem.

Under the deal, Nokia will equip new buildings throughout the city-state with its AirScale indoor Radio (ASiR) small cell solution for seamless indoor coverage. Nokia will also provide equipment from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio including 5G base stations, massive MIMO adaptive antennas for urban and wide-area coverage as well as dual-band remote radio heads (RRH). Antina will utilize its spectrum in the 2.1 GHz (n1) and 3.5 GHz (n78) band which provides a good combination of capacity and coverage. All of these solutions will deliver an enhanced 5G user experience with high bandwidth, ultra-fast speeds, and low latency.

Mr. Danny Tan, CEO at Antina, commented: "We are building a game-changing 5G network in Singapore with ultra-high speeds that will deliver new use cases across entertainment, gaming, education, healthcare, and transportation. We are deepening our partnership with Nokia due to the performance of their 5G network services. I look forward to working closely with them in the coming years and delivering state-of-the-art 5G experiences to our customers across the country."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks, Nokia, said: "This long-term extension to our contract demonstrates Antina's trust in our technology leadership and the strength of our product portfolio. Our high-performance networks deliver a premium 5G experience adding coverage and capacity where it is needed in both indoor and outdoor locations. Singapore is creating a world-class 5G environment and we are proud to work alongside them in this important project."

