City of Boston Reminds Residents to Respond to 2023 Annual Resident Listing

Initiative aims to count all Boston residents and ensure equitable distribution of City services

The City of Boston’s Election Department is reminding residents of the importance of responding to the Annual Resident Listing. The 2023 Boston Annual Resident Listing helps provide information for the fair planning and distribution of City services. The information collected is used to provide access to a fair jury and helps maintain an accurate and up to date voter list.

Registered voters must respond to the Boston Annual Resident Listing in order to keep their registration active. Residents can check their voting status or register to vote at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/.

The Annual Resident Listing does not register one to vote. Residents can register to vote online, in-person at the Boston Election Department, or by calling (617) 635-8683 (VOTE) to have a form mailed to them.

Included with the 2023 Boston Annual Resident Listing is the City of Boston Childcare Survey. The survey, administered by the Office of Early Childhood provides data on the needs of parents with children ages 0-5 to inform policy and programming. Residents can fill out the Childcare Survey and return it with their response to the Boston Annual Resident Listing in the prepaid envelope provided or online at www.boston.gov/childcare-survey. The survey is available in Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Haitian Creole, and Cape Verdean Creole.

How to respond: