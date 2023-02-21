Boston Public Health Commission Seeking Partners for “Generational Health Scholarship” Program

BOSTON – February 21, 2023 – The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) announced it issued a request for proposal (RFP) to partner with universities, colleges, community-based organizations, and nonprofits to administer the “Generational Health Scholarship,” a new, needs-based program for Boston-area high school and college students who plan to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), public health, health care and behavioral health. Bid submissions are due by 5pm on Friday, March 3. For more information about the Generational Health Scholarship RFP, please visit www.boston.gov/bid-listings.

In response to the Declaration of Racism as a Public Health Crisis in 2020, BPHC solicited community input on strategies to address structural racism in Boston. One of the key themes that emerged was barriers in accessing higher education for Black, Latinx, and Indigenous residents.

Structural racism continues to impact students of color disproportionately before and during their educational journey, and many fail to complete their degrees. This contributes to widespread underrepresentation in STEM and health professions, a pervasive shortage of health care providers and public health professionals of color, and a lack of culturally responsive services, further exacerbating racial health disparities and inequities in Boston.

“Access to educational opportunities improves health and well-being not only for individuals, but also for communities. This scholarship program was established to help address inequity in higher education attainment and to increase diversity among public health and health care professionals in Boston,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. “Breaking down barriers to education is key to both improving health outcomes and to increasing representation. Launching the Generational Health Scholarship program is an important public health-oriented strategy to address these challenges.”

The Generational Health Scholarship, funded through the Declaration of Racism as a Public Health Crisis, will serve as a dedicated support for Boston-area students of color looking to enter critical roles in public health, medicine, engineering, behavioral health, nursing, social work, and more to meet critical workforce shortages, increase representation, create generational wealth, improve access to health services, and build a more equitable and inclusive city.

The launch of this RFP is a testament to BPHC’s commitment to collaborating with residents to dismantle structural racism and implement public health policies that address our communities’ needs.

“The practice of community engagement is important in its collaborative approach to the design and delivery of public services. Engaging those closest to community issues – including those experiencing structural racism -- enables better understanding of communities’ needs and how best to respond to those needs,” said Triniese Polk, Director of Boston Public Health Commission’s Office of Racial Equity and Community Engagement.

