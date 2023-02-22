PET Bottle Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 54.3 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 4.29% | IMARC Group
Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a widely recognized material produced through the polymerization of terephthalic acid and ethylene glycolBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "PET Bottle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," the global PET bottle market size reached US$ 41.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 54.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.29% during 2023-2028.
Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is a widely recognized material produced through the polymerization of terephthalic acid and ethylene glycol. As a member of the polyester family, PET is valued for its lightweight, non-toxic, and flexible properties, making it ideal for manufacturing plastic bottles. When compared to polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE), PET bottles offer several advantages, including cost-effectiveness, ability to withstand a range of temperatures and pressures, durability, thermal stability, transparency, and non-reactivity. Additionally, PET bottles are environmentally friendly and can be easily recycled, further reducing manufacturing costs. As a result, it is witnessing massive demand as a packaging solution for various products, including salad dressings, household cleaners, medicines, dish detergents, and mouthwashes.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/PET-bottle-manufacturing-plant/requestsample
Global PET Bottle Market Trends:
The global market for PET bottle is witnessing steady growth owing to its increasing demand in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. This is further supported by the rising disposable incomes and shifting consumer preference toward processed food products. Furthermore, the surging demand for eco-friendly beverage containers and the enhancing focus on sustainable packaging are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth. Moreover, the increasing popularity of PET bottles due to their unique features and advantages and burgeoning environmental awareness are providing a positive outlook for the market.
PET Bottle Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the PET bottle market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these Key Players Include:
• Amcor Limited
• Cospack America Corporation
• BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG
• Rexam, Inc.
• Berry Global, Inc
• Graham Packaging Company Inc.
• Container Corporation of Canada
• Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.
• Constar Internationals, Inc.
• Alpha Packaging
• Alpack Plastics
• Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
• Resilux NV
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global PET bottle market on the basis of capacity, color, technology, end-use, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Capacity:
• High
• Medium
• Low
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Business to Business
• Retail
• Supermarkets and hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online
• Others
Breakup by Color:
• Transparent
• Coloured
Breakup by Technology:
• Stretch Blow Molding
• Injection Molding
• Extrusion Blow Molding
• Thermoforming
• Others
Breakup by End-Use:
• Packaged Water
• Carbonated Soft Drinks
• Food Bottles & Jars
• Non-Food Bottles & Jars
• Fruit Juice
• Beer
• Others
Regional Insights:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=583&flag=E
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group
• Europe PVC Pipes Market
• China Genetic Testing Market
• Extended Reality (XR) Market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here