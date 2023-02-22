RE: Roadway Closer - Interstate 91 Southbound
Roadway is now open.
Interstate 91 Southbound is CLOSED completely from Exit 9 Hartland to Exit 8 Ascutney. Updates will follow when available.
Please drive carefully