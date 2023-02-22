Global Protein Expression Market Is Projected To Grow At A 12% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Protein Expression Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the protein expression market. As per TBRC’s protein expression market forecast, the global protein expression market is expected to grow to $4.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.

The growth in the protein expression market is due to an increase in demand for biologics to counter various genetic disorders and chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest protein expression market share. Major players in the protein expression global market include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, Qiagen.

Trending Protein Expression Market Trend

Companies in the industry are increasingly adopting Microfluidics technology to enhance protein expression tests in order to reduce the time, cost, labor, and increase in the accuracy and performance. The microfluidics technology effectively analyzes biological samples than the traditional (macroscale) instruments. Microfluidics technology is used to measure the expression of proteins on cells and optimizes the output to generate results regarding protein expression. Therapeutics-on-a-chip (TOC) uses microfluidic platform and is able to synthesize proteins in a point-of-care setting to reduce cost associated with storage and transportation of therapeutic proteins. For instance, companies such as MissionBio, NanoCellect Biomedical, RainDance Technologies and Sphere fluidics have implemented this technology in protein expression test.

Protein Expression Market Segments

•By Protein Expression: Yeast Expression, Mammalian Expression, Algae Expression, Insect Expression, Bacterial Expression, Cell-free Expression

•By End Use: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Academic Research, Contract Research Organizations

•By Product: Reagents, Competent Cells, Expression vectors, Services, Instruments

•By Application: Therapeutic, Industrial, Research

•By Geography: The global protein expression market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Protein expression is a process in which proteins are synthesized, modified, regulated, and controlled in living organisms according to the host cell. Protein expression in the context of protein research can now also refer to the application of lab procedures necessary for protein production.

