Bakery Products Market 2023: Share, Value, Growth, Global Industry Overview, Trends, Insights and Forecast to 2028

The Bakery Products Market is expected to reach US$ 625.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled โ€œBakery Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,โ€ The global bakery products market size reached US$ 497.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 625.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.Bakery products are food items that are typically made from flour, sugar, eggs, and butter, and baked in an oven. These products include a wide range of items, such as bread, cakes, cookies, and pastries. Bakery products are popular all over the world and are often consumed as snacks or as part of a meal. They are made using different types of flours, sweeteners, and other ingredients, which can vary based on regional and cultural preferences. At present, the market encompasses both artisanal and industrial bakery products.

Global Bakery Products Market Trends:The steadily expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for convenient and healthy baked goods is contributing to the market growth. In addition to this, changing lifestyles and the rising popularity of artisanal bakery products are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. The market is also being driven by the introduction of gluten-free and vegan product variants. Other factors, such as rising disposable incomes and consumer expenditure capacities, evolving food habits of individuals, and the easy product availability across distribution channels, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and online retail, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the globe.Bakery Products Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
โ€ข Grupo Bimbo S.A.B de C.V.
โ€ข Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd.
โ€ข JAB Holding Company
โ€ข ARYZTA AG
โ€ข Flowers Foods, Inc.
โ€ข Rich Products Corporation
โ€ข Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG
โ€ข Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V.
โ€ข General Mills, Inc.
โ€ข Associated British Foods (ABF) PlcKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global bakery products market on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.Breakup by Product Type:
โ€ข Biscuits
โ€ข Cookies
โ€ข Cream Biscuits
โ€ข Glucose Biscuits
โ€ข Marie Biscuits
โ€ข Non-Salt Cracker Biscuits
โ€ข Salt Cracker Biscuits
โ€ข Milk Biscuits
โ€ข Others
โ€ข Bread and Rolls
โ€ข Artisanal Bakeries
โ€ข In-Store Bakeries
โ€ข Packaged
โ€ข Cakes and Pastries
โ€ข Artisanal Bakeries
โ€ข In-Store Bakeries
โ€ข Packaged
โ€ข Rusks
โ€ข Artisanal Bakeries
โ€ข In-Store Bakeries
โ€ข PackagedBreakup by Distribution Channel:
โ€ข Convenience Stores
โ€ข Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
โ€ข Independent Retailers
โ€ข Artisanal Bakeries
โ€ข Online Stores
โ€ข OthersRegional Insights:
โ€ข Asia-Pacific
โ€ข Europe
โ€ข North America
โ€ข Middle East and Africa
โ€ข Latin America

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.Key highlights of the report:
โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)
โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)
โ€ข Industry Trends
โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors
โ€ข The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
โ€ข Value Chain Analysis
โ€ข Structure of the Global Market
โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization. 