Smart Inhalers Market Size, Share to Exceed USD 1.1 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 25.1%

Smart Inhalers Market Size

Increase in tobacco consumption among men as well as women in developed countries and a higher risk of exposure to indoor air pollution which drive the growth

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart inhalers are devices that are used to manage and monitor respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These inhalers are equipped with sensors that can detect the time and frequency of inhaler use, the amount of medication dispensed, and the patient's breathing patterns. The data collected by these sensors is transmitted wirelessly to a mobile application or a cloud-based platform where it can be analyzed by healthcare providers and patients.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Smart Inhalers Market Size was Valued at USD 118 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 1.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By product, inhaler segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• By indication, asthma segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020

• On the basis of distribution channel, retail pharmacies segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1715

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬?

The objectives of smart inhalers can vary depending on the specific product and application, but some common objectives include:

• Improving Medication Adherence: One of the primary objectives of smart inhalers is to improve patient adherence to medication regimens. By tracking inhaler use and providing reminders, smart inhalers can help patients take their medication as prescribed, which can improve treatment outcomes and reduce the risk of complications.

• Optimizing Medication Dosage: Smart inhalers can help patients optimize their medication dosage by providing feedback on their inhalation technique and identifying areas where improvements can be made. This can help ensure that patients are receiving the right amount of medication and that it is being delivered effectively.

• Preventing Asthma Attacks and Exacerbations: Smart inhalers can provide early warning signs of an impending asthma attack or exacerbation, allowing patients to take action before their symptoms worsen. This can help prevent emergency room visits and hospitalizations, which can improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

• Improving Patient Engagement: Smart inhalers can engage patients in their own care by providing real-time feedback and education on their respiratory condition. This can help patients better understand their condition and treatment options, which can improve their overall health outcomes.

• Enhancing Disease Management: Smart inhalers can be integrated with electronic medical records (EMRs) and other healthcare technologies, allowing healthcare providers to monitor patient adherence and treatment outcomes. This can help providers make more informed treatment decisions and improve disease management over time.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫: -

• Adherium Limited

• Aptar Group Inc. (Cohero Health Inc.)

• AstraZeneca, Inc.

• Cognita Labs, LLC

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Novartis AG

• OPKO Health Inc.

• Philip Morris International Inc. (Vectura Group Plc)

• Resmed Inc. (Propeller Health)

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Product

• Inhalers

• Nebulizers

By Indication

• Asthma

• COPD

By Distribution Channel

• Hospitals Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global smart inhalers market. This is owing to rise in respiratory diseases, rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing patient pool, increase in public–private investments, and rise in number of strategic developments among the key players.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in tobacco consumption among men as well as women in developed countries and higher risk of exposure to indoor air pollution are expected to increase the prevalence of respiratory disease equally among both men and women, which drive the growth of the global smart inhalers market. However, the risk of data leakage hinders the market growth. On the other hand, various collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions between pharmaceutical companies and smart inhaler manufacturers present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1715

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Top Trending Report:

Gene Therapy Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gene-therapy-market

3D Cell Culture Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-cell-cultures-market

Molecular diagnostics market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/molecular-diagnostics-market

Digital Pathology Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-pathology-market

MRI Coils Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mri-coils-market-A14839

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.