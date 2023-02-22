India Oral Hygiene Market Size ( CAGR 5.3% ), Outlook, Overview, Regional Analysis and Statistics During 2023-2028
The growing awareness regarding oral health and hygiene represents a key factor driving the market growth across the countryBROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, titled “India Oral Hygiene Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the India oral hygiene market size reached US$ 1844.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,586.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.
Year considered to estimate the market size: •
• Base year of the analysis: 2022
• Historical period: 2017-2022
• Forecast period: 2023-2028
Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping the mouth, teeth, and gums clean and healthy to prevent oral health problems. It involves regular brushing and flossing, using mouthwash, and visiting a dentist for professional cleanings and check-ups. Good oral hygiene is essential for preventing cavities, gum disease, bad breath, and other oral health issues. A balanced diet, avoiding sugary and acidic foods, and quitting smoking and using tobacco products are also important for maintaining oral hygiene. Regular dental check-ups can help detect oral health problems early and prevent more serious issues from developing.
India Oral Hygiene Market Trends:
The growing awareness regarding oral health and hygiene represents a key factor driving the market growth across the country. In line with this, the rising prevalence of dental diseases, such as cavities, gum disease, and bad breath is another factor inducing the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in spending on oral hygiene products and dental services, along with growing urbanization in India is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the growing government initiatives toward oral health and hygiene, along with the increasing demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products in India, and the increase in e-commerce retail offering a wide range of oral health products at affordable price points, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the country.
India Oral Hygiene Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the India oral hygiene market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the India oral hygiene market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application. and region.
Breakup by Product:
• Toothpaste
• Toothbrushes & Accessories
• Mouthwash/Rinses
• Dental Accessories/Ancillaries
• Denture Products
• Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Pharmacies
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Adults
• Kids
• Infants
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
