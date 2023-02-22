Submit Release
EMU to Offer Tuition Fee Discount for EMU Graduates Who Are to Register Post Graduate Programs

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) took new decisions on the implementation of tuition fee discount to be offered to EMU graduates (except the students who dropped out and are to re-register) who are to register to post graduate programs (with or without thesis) for the first time during the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester.

According to the recent decisions, the students who are to register to the post graduate programs without thesis for the first time in the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester will be offered an extra of 15% tuition fee discount for a period 3 academic semesters by EMU. Moreover, the students who are to register to the post graduate programs with thesis for the first time in the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester will also be offered an extra of 15% tuition fee discount for a period of 4 academic semesters by EMU. If the students who will enroll in the non-thesis and thesis master's programs continue to the English support and/or Scientific Preparation program before the relevant program, the same discount will be valid in these programs in addition to their semesters in the master's program.

