Konjac Market : rise in demand for digestive supplements, surge in demand for weight loss supplements, and brisk R&D

Konjac Market 2030

Konjac has thickening, stabilizing, food gelation, and emulsification capabilities in addition to its health advantages.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased consumer health consciousness, rise in demand for digestive supplements, surge in demand for weight loss supplements, and increase in R&D activities drive the growth of the global konjac market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a high level of awareness about lifestyle modifications and healthier eating choices, which may help the konjac business gain traction in the coming years.

“Konjac Market by Product Type, End Use Industry, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global konjac market was valued at $922.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,800.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% The flour segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $475.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $991.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The food & beverages segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $373.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $723.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $321.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $621.0 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.0%.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5769

Konjac products are also becoming more popular because to their prebiotic characteristics, which aid in the improvement of intestinal functioning, integrity, and immune system. Konjac has thickening, stabilizing, food gelation, and emulsification capabilities in addition to its health advantages.

Konjac is a plant that comprises of a starchy root called corm that is high in glucomannan, a type of dietary fiber. The dried corm of the konjac plant contains around 40% glucomannan gum, which is used as a dietary supplement and in high-fiber flours and jellies. Konjac is high in fiber and low in calories and glutin, making it an excellent diet food. Because of its high thickening and emulsifying properties, konjac containing glucomannan is commonly used as a food additive in products such as fruit juices, jams, pasta, noodles, and others, as well as a nutritional supplement for preventing various health problems such as obesity, high cholesterol, constipation, diabetes, acne, and others.

Buy This Report Now (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/41b5ec6dccfa041604c02853da86f60a

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown and temporary closure of manufacturing facilities of konjac products. This, in turn, the overall growth of the global konjac market.

The lockdown further disrupted the whole supply chain, leading to difficulty in supply of raw materials and hampered the market demand.

On the other hand, the pandemic increased the hazards for adults who are overweight, as people who are overweight have a higher risk of hospitalization and serious disease. Also, there was a high level of awareness about lifestyle modifications and healthier eating choices, which may help the konjac businesses gain traction in the coming years.

Consumers nowadays are particularly concerned about their health and, as a result, are very selective about the food products they consume. Konjac fibers have been utilized as a traditional medicine in the APAC region for many years. Konjac food products, including Konjac flour, pasta, noodles, fruit jelly, and others, provide numerous health benefits, including diabetes management, weight loss, cholesterol control, constipation, detoxification, cough, and acne.

Konjac products are also becoming more popular because to their prebiotic characteristics, which aid in the improvement of intestinal functioning, integrity, and immune system. Konjac has thickening, stabilizing, food gelation, and emulsification capabilities in addition to its health advantages.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5769

Key players in the eucalyptus oil market have relied on product launch as their key strategic move to stay relevant in the global market. The key players in the eucalyptus oil industry profiled in the report are Hubei Yizhi Konjac Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Shanghai Brilliant Gum Co. Ltd, Ishibashiya Konjac Company, Baoji Konjac Chemical Co. Ltd., NOW Foods, Slendier, Andi-Johnson Group, The Konjac Sponge Company, NAH Foods Ltd, and Zeroodle.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of product type, the flour segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Depending on end use industry, pharmaceutical segment is expected to dominate the market through 2021–2030.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment occupied the largest market with maximum value share in 2020, and online segment is expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. is the largest country in terms of demand and production of konjac market in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Similar Reports:

Fat Replacers Market Expected to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2031

Alginate casings Market Expected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2031

Upcoming Reports:

Low Calorie Sweeteners Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-calorie-sweeteners-market

Porridge Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/porridge-market

Fatty Acids Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fatty-acids-market

Nutritional Lipids Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutritional-lipids-market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research