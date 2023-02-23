Vivz World Fashion Week London 2023: A Recap of the Hottest Trends and Memorable Moments on the Runway
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion Week wraps with up with Record-Breaking Attendance and Stunning Shows.
Fashion Week has come to a close, and this year's event was a showcase of the next generation of fashion designers. Designers stole the show, presenting their unique and creative collections to a global audience.
This year’s event, saw an impressive line-up of designers and fashion houses who presented their collections to a global audience. The event brought together established and up-and-coming designers and featured collections that celebrated diversity, inclusivity and sustainability.
The runway shows were a highlight of the event, with each designer showcasing their own unique vision and aesthetic. Notable designers included:
Riya Firodiya whose collection featured Embroidery embellishments,
beading specific handcrafted designer pieces, capturing components that can promote environmental safety.
Young Gods Clothing from USA who has presented a collection that is bold, colourful, and full of life. Inspired by the vibrant energy of the city, this line features eye-catching patterns and strong lines that embody the urban spirit.
Her Rise Heritage with Maison Rosh Mode , presented a collection which Today even big brands do, tend to exploit vulnerable work force and craftspeople in developing countries, HER RISE HERITAGE is world leader and has international recognition having contributed to South Korean "A Better Education for Africa's Rise" and Francophonie's 2018 "Women in Entrepreneurship Conference" in Budapest Romania.
Kitty Bear Hugs Their collection preserving family values & traditions, creating platform for kids to gain confidence through sense of style and safety
Taleed was founded in 2000 by Lamya hegazy, designing and creating handmade silver jewellery featuring semi-precious stones, Lamya had always loved jewellery and was fascinated by semi-precious stones and their energies
Kevin Evan Collection a collection which is all about men’s fashion It represents the past, present and future of the fashion – cut, colour and style!
Jordan Kendrick is an American apparel designer based out of Portland, Oregon. Her approach to luxury casual wear intersects where/ ready to wear meets bespoke. All garments are made to measure from the highest quality fabrics and are just as unique as the person wearing them"
Fashion Week's emphasis on designers underscores the importance of fostering their talent and providing a platform for their work. These designers are the future of the fashion industry, and it is vital that they are given the support and resources they need to succeed.
Overall, this year's Fashion Week was a celebration of creativity, innovation, and self-expression. We can't wait to see what these designers have in store for us in the years to come.
Directors of Vivz Fashion School Vivek Pawar and Arti would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the designers, models, sponsors, and everyone else who contributed to the success of this year's Fashion Week.
We look forward to seeing you all again in sept for another unforgettable Fashion week.
For more information and to stay up-to-date on future events, visit vivzworldfashionweek.
Vivz World Fashion Week
Vivz World Fashion Week
