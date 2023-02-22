Poultry Feed Demand in India | Market Size Expected to Reach INR 1,124 Billion by 2028
According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, The India poultry feed market reached a value of INR 857 Billion in 2022.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Poultry Feed Market by Nature, Form, Additives, Animal Type, Distribution Channel, and Region 2023-2028” The poultry feed market size in India reached INR 857 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of INR 1,124 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% during 2023-2028.
India Poultry Feed Industry Definition and Application:
Poultry feed is a prepared for different birds, such as chickens, ducks, geese, quails, and turkeys. It is made by blending various ingredients, such as grains, oilseeds, fish, and supplements, in a specific ratio to meet the nutritional requirements of the birds. It provides essential nutrients like water, proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, and other supplements to support the health and growth of the birds. It promotes weight gain, boosts immunity, minimizes stress, alleviates digestive issues, strengthens bones, and prevents diseases in birds. At present, poultry feed is gaining popularity among farmers for the health and well-being of poultry animals and the production of high-quality end products, such as meat and eggs.
India Poultry Feed Market Trends:
Changing dietary patterns and rising consumption of poultry-based products, such as eggs and meat, due to their numerous health benefits on hair, skin, and the immune system represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market in India. In addition, the easy availability of poultry-based dishes, such as chicken biryani, roast duck, turkey burger, egg salad, stews, prosciutto, risotto, and grilled quail, in restaurants is strengthening the market growth in the country. Apart from this, favorable initiatives by the Government of India (GOI) to boost poultry production, establish poultry feed plants, and promote rural poultry entrepreneurship through financial incentives are creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the rising awareness among poultry farmers about the importance of high-quality feed and the increasing affordability of poultry feed are stimulating the growth of the market in the country.
India Poultry Feed Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Alltech
Ayurvet Limited
Godrej Agrovet Limited
Henraajh Feeds India Private Limited
Hindustan Animal Feeds
JAPFA Comfeed India Private Limited
Maharashtra Feeds Pvt.Ltd.
Protinex Advance Feed Industries
SKM Animal Feeds and Foods (India) Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, sample type, test type, mode and end use.
Breakup by Nature Type:
Conventional and Organic
Breakup by Form Type:
Mashed
Pellets
Crumbles
Others
Breakup by Additives Type:
Antibiotics
Vitamins
Antioxidants
Amino acid
Feed enzymes
Feed acidifiers
Others
Breakup by Animal Type:
Layers
Broilers
Turkey
Others
Breakup by Distribution:
Offline
Online
Breakup by Region:
Maharashtra
Tamil Nadu
Uttar Pradesh
Gujarat
Karnataka
West Bengal
Rajasthan
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Madhya Pradesh
Delhi NCR
Punjab
Haryana
Others
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
