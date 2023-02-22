Global Commercial Radars Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the commercial radars market. As per TBRC’s commercial radars market forecast, the global commercial radars market size is expected to grow to $7.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Increasing demand for drone detection systems (DDS) at airports is expected to drive the growth of the commercial radar market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest commercial radars market share. Major players in the commercial radars market include John Deere, CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, Kubota.

Trending Commercial Radars Market Trend

In 2020, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, a US-based aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide, merged with United Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The merger is expected to introduce breakthrough technologies at an accelerated pace across areas such as hypersonics, directed energy, avionics, and cybersecurity. This would also create a giant, one-stop shop with products that range from Tomahawk missiles and radar systems to jet engines and passenger planes. United Technologies was a US-based multinational conglomerate.

Commercial Radars Market Segments

• By Type: Commercial Aircraft Radars, Commercial Helicopters Radars, Business Jets Radars, UAV Radars

• By Technology: Quantum Radar, Conventional Radar, Software Defined Radar (SDR)

• By Dimension: 2D, 3D, 4D

• By Application: Surveillance Radars, Surface Movement Radars, Precision Approach Radars, Weather Radars, Others

• By Geography: The global commercial radars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A commercial radar is a detection system used to detect the presence, direction, distance, and speed of an aircraft. The commercial radar includes components such as an array antenna front end, T/R modules, an array antenna backplane, a radar back end, a radar processor and display, and a radar scheduler.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

