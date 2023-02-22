Submarines Market Size Expected To Reach $22 Billion By 2027

Submarines Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Submarines Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the submarines global market. As per TBRC’s submarines market forecast, the global submarines market size is expected to grow to $22.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The rising investment in submarines is expected to propel the growth of the submarine market in the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest submarines market share. Major players in the submarines market include General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Trending Submarines Market Trend

In March 2020, Huntington Ingalls Industries, an American-based military shipbuilding company, acquired Hydroid Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to enhance Huntington Ingalls Industries' capabilities in technical solutions for unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) business, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV), or marine robots. Hydroid, Inc., is an American-based company that manufactures underwater vehicles (UUVs).

Submarines Market Segments

By Type: Nuclear Powered Submarine, Diesel Electric Submarine, Ballistic Missile Submarine

By Platform: Commercial, Military

By Application: Surveillance, Combat, Marine Environmental Monitoring, Others

By Geography: The submarines global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A submarine is a naval vessel capable of self-propulsion under the water and the water’s surface. Submarines can be used for civilian as well as defense purposes.

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

