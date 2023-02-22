Smart Speakers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the smart speakers global market. As per TBRC’s smart speakers market forecast, the global smart speakers market is expected to grow to $9.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

With increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced products, there is a rise in the penetration of smartphones and smart devices. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest smart speakers market share. Major players in the smart speakers market include Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Xiaomi, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Sonos. Inc., Harman International, Bose Corporation.

Trending Smart Speakers Market Trend

Virtual assistant devices are powered by artificial intelligence which offers ultimate luxury to the owner. They keep on listening to the command, analyze the needs, and perform the task when necessary. The Amazon Echo with smart assistant Alexa can be activated with a voice command of one hot word “Alexa”. Siri, the Apple voice assistant provides hands-free activation with deep integration technology and high-quality virtual surround sound and exhibits features like setting the timer, managing calendar events, and more. Google assistant activated with “Ok Google” provides instant access to all of the Google services and the data associated with the Google account. For instance, according to Voicebot.ai, a US-based firm for voice assistance and artificial intelligence report 2021, Amazon sold 16.5 million smart speakers and smart displays followed by Google with 13.2 million, Baidu with 6.6 million, Alibaba with 6.3 million, and Apple with 4.6 million smart speakers in the fourth quarter of the year 2020. The proliferation of virtual assistance is, in turn, driving the smart speaker market.

Smart Speakers Market Segments

By Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, Other Intelligent Virtual Assistants

By Application: Smart Home, Smart Office, Consumer, Other Applications

By End User: Personal, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: The global smart speakers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart speakers (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled) are devices that are integrated with virtual assistant devices powered by artificial intelligence. The companies involved in the smart speakers’ market are engaged in designing, manufacturing, and producing artificial intelligence-assisted speakers which are activated using voice recognition systems.

Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, Opportunities, Strategies And So Much More.

The Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart speakers market size, drivers and trends, smart speakers market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and smart speakers market growth across geographies. The smart speakers market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

