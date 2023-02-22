Online Food Delivery Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the online food delivery services global market. As per TBRC’s online food delivery services market forecast, the global online food delivery services market size is expected to grow to $159.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8%.

An increase in smartphone users has given a boost to online food delivery services worldwide. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest online food delivery services market share. Major players in the online food delivery services market include takeaway.com, Doordash, Deliveroo, Uber Eats, Zomato, Swiggy, Domino's Pizza, Grubhub, Foodpanda, and Just Eat.

Trending Online Food Delivery Services Market Trend

Upgradation of the distribution network to a more decentralised system, Distribution 4.0, is trending in the food delivery services market. In Distribution 4.0, supplier partner with multiple players for the best market coverage between urban and rural markets, focusing their efforts on marketing, branding, and in-store merchandising to create a best-in-class shopper experience. They are likely to partner with aggregators, e-comm delivery companies, rural distribution companies, and distribution arms of modern trade to drive coverage. E-commerce aggregator Amazon has announced plans to team up with many small-scale businesses, retail outlets, and rural supermarkets to increase their last-mile connectivity. Therefore, the trend of Distribution 4.0 is envisioned to have some positive effects on online food delivery services.

Online Food Delivery Services Market Segments

By Type: Platform-to-Customer, Restaurant-to-Customer

By Channel Type: Websites, Mobile Applications

By Payment Method: Cash On delivery, Online Payment

By Geography: The online food delivery services global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Online food delivery services refer to a shipping service for food in which companies are involved in distributing the packages received from hospitality establishments and have an online portal or application for their sales. The food can be either ready-to-eat food or food that has to be specially prepared for direct consumption.

